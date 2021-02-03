Texas Tech is building a School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, Texas, that is meant to serve rural Texas. The School of Veterinary Medicine is now preparing to open the doors to its inaugural class.
Dr. John Dascanio is a professor of theriogenology and the senior associate dean for Academic and Student Services at the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
“We ended up with 721 applications that were started through the Texas Medical Dental School Application Service,” Dascanio said. “We invited 268 students for virtual interviews and from those interviews, we will determine which students will take the 60 available spots.”
Dascanio said they are very excited to interview these students and will begin making offers to students by the end of February. The last round of student applicant interviews was Feb.3.
The School of Veterinary Medicine will not know what the final class will look like until the middle of April, Dascanio said. This gives the students time to think about other schools they may want to attend. Commitment to a school is required from students by the middle of April.
“Our building is on track, on time and on budget,” Dascanio said. “We expect to move into the majority of those facilities in late July or early August.”
Discanio said there is approximately 180,000 square feet of the main building and an additional 80,000 square feet of the large animal facility called Mariposa Station.
The main facility, also known as the Amarillo campus, is where most of the instruction and research laboratories will occur, Dascanio said. Mariposa Station is about two and half miles away from the Amarillo campus.
“Mariposa Station will be delivered at the end of July or early August, as will part of the main building,” Dascanio said. “The other part of the main building that has research labs and some of our teaching labs will be delivered at the beginning of October.”
The main building has more piping and wiring within the laboratories, so it will take longer for it to be completed, Dascanio said. The School of Veterinary Medicine has contingency plans in place to deal with lack of full release to the main building and are confident to deliver the curriculum.
The most difficult part thus far in the entire process has been interviewing their inaugural class online, Dascanio said.
“You’d love your first class to be in-person and for everyone to meet everybody,” Dascanio said. “It is such a unique opportunity to really enter the first class. We are going to have such great relationships with those folks because they are the only students on campus.”
Dascanio said he is frustrated they have to do virtual interviews and that it is a bit of a pain, however the School of Veterinary Medicine is committed to doing virtual interviews so they can meet their first class and begin to develop those close relationships.
The School of Veterinary Medicine is doing their best to make sure they are getting the best students for their program, Dascanio said. Their focus is to serve rural and regional Texas and to ensure that the background of the students reflect that.
Lindsay Kennedy is an assistant professor of practice in agricultural education and communications at Tech, said the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo is beneficial for Tech Agriculture students wanting to work in the veterinary field.
“I think the School of Veterinary Medicine provides another opportunity for Texas Tech to serve rural America,” she said. “It’s another great extension of the agricultural education opportunities that we have here at Texas Tech.”
Kennedy said there are many students within agricultural education and communication who are interested in the School of Veterinary Medicine and the opportunities the school can produce.
Whether or not an agricultural education student goes to vet school or not, the School of Veterinary Medicine is a great asset to the university, Kennedy said.
Michael Orth is the department chair and professor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences. Orth discussed the benefits of the School of Veterinary Medicine and how it will tie into Tech.
“I think we already have a really strong tradition in animal science, especially in livestock production and livestock management,” Orth said. “I think it is a natural transition to have one, we already have a great undergraduate program and graduate program, having a vet school will compliment what we already have here.”
Orth said that among his students, a high percentage of interested in attending a veterinarian school. There will now be a high interest in the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine because of students interest in livestock.
Orth said that animal food sciences gives students a background in health, nutrition and physiology of the animals they will be working with.
Dr. Britt Conklin, an associate dean for clinical programs in the School of Veterinary Medicine, said the interviewing process was meant to find students who are going to stay true to the mission of the School of Veterinary Medicine.
“The interviews consisted of an essay and then breakouts with two stations that helped the interviewers get to know the applicant and challenge them with questions that related to our mission of serving rural and regional communities,” Conklin said.
Conklin said Sarah Innis, the director of admissions for the School of Veterinary Medicine said IT was a great help to run interviews smoothly for four days.
The admissions committee will now meet to finalize who will be in the first class, Conklin said.
