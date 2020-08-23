After years of planning and almost a full year of construction, the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine continues to receive recognition as the fall begins.
From multiple faculty and staff members being hired this year to the Tech System Board of Regents approving different stages of the SVM’s establishment, the Tech vet school continues to grow with the expectation of hosting the first class in Fall 2021.
Guy Loneragan, SVM dean, said he hopes to begin the student application process for SVM this coming September or October after hearing from the accreditors. The AVMA Council on Education conducted a site visit of the SVM at the end of June, and their report will be considered by the full council during their meeting at the end of August.
“We anticipate a favorable response from them,” he said, “and that response allows us to begin the application process.”
Construction of the vet school building remains on schedule, Loneragan said. There are plans to begin occupancy of the building before the students arrive.
Even though construction of the facility remains on schedule, the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its unknown impact in the coming years are factors that may pose risks for students.
Although, Britt Conklin, associate dean for clinical programs at the SVM, said he feels those involved in the SVM’s establishment currently are in a good place.
“We feel pretty fortunate to not be forced to begin fall classes where everyone else is really having to develop contingencies,” Conklin, who was hired for his vet school position in February 2020, said. “We will as we begin next year if we see that things are still similar as they are this year, but we’re fortunate we can freely build the curriculum with little worry at this stage that we’ll be in the same predicament next fall.”
The pandemic has affected certain parts of the SVM’s development, such as interacting with potential faculty, John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs at the SVM, said.
“Quite a number of the faculty have taken jobs without ever coming to Amarillo,” Dascanio, who was hired for his vet school position in October 2019, said. “So, that’s certainly a unique aspect I have never experienced before.”
There are contingency plans in place in case the pandemic continues to be detrimental in the fall of 2021, Dascanio said.
“Even though we hope that there’s a vaccine next year, we have a lecture room that will hold 400 people,” he said, “and so our initial class of 60 can certainly be held in there with adequate social distancing even if we’re at 25 percent capacity.”
For students who may have to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dascanio said learning beyond the first year of the curriculum may be more difficult because students will be in smaller spaces as they progress.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic posing different health risks across the nation, Loneragan said the pandemic will not slow down the establishment of the SVM.
“We’re planning to begin the application process, admit students to begin the program in the fall of 2021,” he said. “We certainly hope and are looking forward to delivering that in-person to the best of our ability. If we have to adjust our plan in relation to social distancing and so forth, we have that flexibility to do so in the new building.”
Despite the risks that may arise from the pandemic, Loneragan said there are different milestones to look forward to as the fall progresses.
The approval from the accreditors is the biggest academic milestone, Loneragan said. The next milestone would be to begin reviewing the applicants for the SVM and later send offer letters to selected students.
Dascanio has previous experience helping to start a new school, working through the accreditation process, building a curriculum and more, he said.
“We’ve got to design the curriculum, so we’re working on what our graduate outcomes will be,” Dascanio said. “So, what would you like a veterinary student to be at graduation? Then using those skills and knowledge to design the curriculum backwards if you will. So what’s your end product and how do you get there?”
The admissions process for the vet school is different from other schools, as a lot of non-academic metrics are being considered when selecting students, Dascanio said.
“Our mission is to serve rural and regional Texas,” he said, “and so we’re looking for folks to align with that mission in service to rural and regional Texas and trying to figure out how to go about interviewing people to determine that.”
The admissions and curriculum-building process is going strong for the SVM, Dascanio said.
The SVM’s program will take four years to complete, Dascanio said. During the first three years, students will learn necessary skills and participate in labs.
The fourth year consists of more practical learning at a veterinary teaching hospital or in a distributed veterinarian learning community, Dascanio said. The SVM program will not have a veterinary teaching hospital, such as the one at Texas A&M.
“But we will have our students out in private practices working with veterinarians throughout the state of Texas for that senior clinical year,” he said.
Regarding the clinical aspect of the curriculum, Conklin said his role is to help bridge the preclinical years of vet school and the last year of vet school, which is actually distributed in partnering clinics.
While members of the SVM are building the academic portion, Conklin said the clinical aspect also is in progress.
“Because we will be distributing those students out, we have to go find practices that will partner with us for that last year of instruction,” he said. “So, we’re building that big community as we speak.”
The SVM staff is working to vertically integrate the curriculum, Conklin said.
“What I mean by that is we’re getting input from our partners and some clinical influence to help design the curriculum,” he said.
In addition to developments of the curriculum, the SVM’s faculty and staff has grown over the past year.
Each new member of the vet school could provide a different set of skills which may be necessary for a student’s learning experience at the school.
There needs to be faculty members who have the knowledge necessary to teach the initial class, Loneragan said.
“The goal of the current hiring plan is to make sure that we have all the faculty expertise to be able to begin delivering the curriculum to the students,” he said.
The faculty hiring process is mostly complete, but there are areas of expertise that still need to be filled, Loneragan said. Some of these areas include animal behavior, veterinary microbiology and food animal production medicine.
There currently are a little over 20 vet school faculty members and around five vet school staff members, Dascanio said.
“We’ll eventually get up in the 60s for faculty and probably close to the 40s for staff,” he said. “So, we still have a ways to go in our hiring plan.”
Faculty selected for the SVM are coming from all across the United States, Dascanio said.
For the first class, Dascanio said the size should be around 60 students. The second year should consist of 80 students, and the third year should have 100 students and stabilize at 100 students.
Along with the new faculty and staff members, one may wonder what the finished construction project may bring for the first class of students.
Conklin looks forward to the construction of the SVM and the amenities it will bring, he said.
“We have some unique teaching areas, both in classrooms themselves and in specific laboratories,” Conklin said. “We have a purpose-built school, so we designed the curriculum and the building together, and when you do that you can really fine-tune the facility for the type of teaching environment.”
Whether it be the selection of faculty and staff from across the nation or the opportunities the SVM could provide incoming students, one may wonder how the Tech vet school will stand out in the state as Fall 2021 approaches.
There are two reasons Dascanio said why the vet school stands out in the state: affordability and accessibility.
“The tuition and fees are set at $22,000,” he said. “If you look across the United States at schools, out-of-state tuition is two or three times that amount, so $40,000 to $60,000 per year, whereas ours will be $22,000 per year for tuition and fees.”
There are about 600 students in Texas who want to attend a veterinary school each year, Dascanio said. The vet school at Texas A&M will take about 160 to 170 of those prospective veterinary students, while the Tech vet school may take about 100 students.
Together, those accepted students make up roughly half of the students who want to attend vet school, Dascanio said. The SVM is providing an in-state opportunity for Texas residents to go to vet school.
“Again, looking at that rural and regional Texas and thinking about those students and being able to provide an opportunity for them who come from those backgrounds and align with the mission of the school is going to be very important,” Dascanio said regarding the accessibility aspect.
In addition to how affordable the SVM may be for students and the learning opportunities it could provide prospective veterinarians in the area, the impact of the SVM in parts of the state, West Texas specifically, is an idea that has been considered alongside the school’s development.
Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Conklin said there still is a great need for veterinarians.
“Veterinarians have been busier than they ever have been through the pandemic,” Conklin said, “and so the need for those veterinarians has increased, the need for graduates has increased. So, I think we alleviate it by providing, as time goes on, a very competent pool of people who can go directly into practice and help the already overwhelmed veterinarians in the state.”
Texas is a growing state, and there is demand for veterinarians all over the state, Loneragan said.
Words cannot describe the excitement to be a part of the SVM program, Loneragan said. There have been great faculty members that left promising careers to be a part of this program and fulfill its mission.
“Being a second veterinary school in the state of Texas really allows that luxury of focusing on a much narrower mission,” he said, “and our mission is how we better serve the rural and regional communities all over Texas.”
