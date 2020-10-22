With applying Fall 2021 first-year students being able to opt out of standardized testing for their Texas Tech applications, people may wonder how it could affect them and aspects of the university.
Under this Tech Undergraduate Admissions policy, which was approved by the Tech System Board of Regents, applying Fall 2021 students have the choice to just submit the application without including a SAT or ACT score and will be evaluated holistically and solely on the information they provide.
Rex Oliver, associate director for recruitment at Tech, said it is unclear how this policy, which was made because of the lack of availability for testing during the pandemic, will impact the admissions next fall, but what is clear is the university has taken notice of how admissions have changed.
"Right now Texas Tech is up by about 8 percent in applications where we were at this point last year," Oliver said. "We're seeing about 50 percent of the students applying to Texas Tech are requesting to be test optional."
Regardless, the policy could have other effects on students.
Along with many other universities, Oliver said Tech instituted this policy to cater to the pandemic-related problems that applicants were facing, as some students do not have adequate access to the testing centers to get their scores or improve upon them.
"We have students that are sometimes driving to testing centers, and they're finding that whenever they arrive that the testing center is closed," Oliver said. "Even if that test center is open, they are only open to a very limited capacity."
In addition, Oliver said students will now be graded comprehensively if they so desire.
"We will be looking at a student's extracurricular activities, their community service, leadership, and involvement in the high school setting,” he said. “We will also be considering optional letters of recommendation and essays and really the courses they've taken in high school along with the grades they received in those courses.”
Many institutional scholarships will be awarded through the same criteria as well, Oliver said.
Catherine Hofmann, vice president of state and federal programs at The ACT, said the department understands universities are going test-optional during the pandemic.
However, Hofmann said combining a standardized test score with a holistic approach to a student's application provides the best measure of success of a student. Without this standardized test score, the underrepresented students can be at risk.
"The student I'm worried about right now is the student that doesn't have access to rigorous coursework,” she said. “Maybe they don't have AP classes, maybe they don't have the ability to be in a lot of extracurricular activities. A low-income student, a first-generation college student, a minority student."
Those students might not have the best grades, Hofmann said. Regardless, a college entrance exam creates an opportunity to attend a university where they otherwise would not have been able to.
Regardless, Hofmann said The ACT is working to accommodate students during the pandemic.
"We have increased our national test dates for this fall," she said. "We have also added some pop centers in convention centers and hotels, in areas where test centers are making the choice to close down."
The ACT also is working to have a remote proctor version come available soon, Hofmann said. Students on the free and reduced lunch program at school can wave off an exam's cost.
Some students in the university might consider this test-optional policy to be unfair, but Landon Reese, a senior music major from Austin, said it does not bother him.
"I think they can be a great tool. However, I do not believe the administration should rely on standardized testing," Reese said.
The holistic approach to a student's application makes the university more inclusive, Reese said.
