As the need for child therapeutic care increases, Texas Tech and the University Medical Center are working to offer services to alleviate this issue and educate prospective therapists.
The Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic, which Tech and UMC partnered to develop, is a facility within the UMC Children’s Hospital aimed at providing therapeutic services to children, adolescents and families who have faced a traumatic event.
Dr. Brian Payne, chief medical officer for UMC Children’s Hospital, said people can self-refer or doctors can refer patients to the clinic, which is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in Suite 250 in UMC Medical Office Plaza I located at 3502 9th St. One can call 806-742-3074 for more information.
Working with patients to prevent issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, acute stress disorder and other psychological consequences of a traumatic event is one goal Payne said the staff hopes to achieve.
“The point of the clinic is that it is a very open clinic. It’s not like a doctor’s office,” he said. “We have more couches and stuff like that. The rooms are purposefully very light-filled. So, it’s meant to be a comfortable environment to provide that counseling and support.”
Even though the clinic focuses on patients less than 18 years old, Payne said the clinic is available for the community to fulfill a need for psychological care. For those who are concerned about financial aspects of the services, he said the people working at the clinic do not want finances to be a burden, so they will work with families depending on their need.
UMC is a regional trauma center that helps people from surrounding counties and some surrounding states, Payne said. Because of the number of patients that have come to UMC due to a traumatic injury, Payne said the need for more psychological care became more apparent.
“As we see the various significant injuries they suffer, we did realize that we needed to intervene further on the behavioral health aspect,” he said regarding reasons why the clinic came to fruition. “Our physicians will treat broken bones, head injuries and other things like that. But we realized that the families dealing with long-term injuries or even the children dealing with acute injuries and having potential psychological difficulties afterwards was something that we were really worried about.”
Despite the development of the clinic being a year-long process, Payne said UMC has partnered with Tech many times in the past.
“We have, for multiple years, been supporting the psychology department. Their students do clinical hours here, and they work with our patients, and so, the Ph.D. department aspect of child psychology has been here in our hospital for a few years where we’ve stipend them and provided financial support,” he said regarding how UMC has worked with Tech departments. “Then, we reached out to the Couples, Marriage and Family Therapy group to see if we could branch into having extra support for the families in addition to individual therapy.”
Through previous partnerships with Tech departments, Payne said inpatient services were provided. Since this aspect of medical care was well established, he said UMC wanted to focus on outpatient treatment as well.
“Here in the hospital, they are only here for a few days, but some of these children need months of follow-up and care and counseling and support,” he said. “So, from that standpoint, we ended up talking to both of these groups, and they were very eager to help us create a system where the children, now at this point, can go out there, and they kind of work out on the outpatient setting whether they need individual therapy more, do they need family therapy more.”
Over the few months of providing services to the community, Payne said the clinic’s focus has expanded to patients who may be enduring suicidal ideation or chronic depression, not just those who have faced a traumatic event or injury.
In addition to patients, students involved in the Tech Department of Psychological Sciences or the Tech Couple, Marriage and Family Therapy program could benefit.
Nicole Piland, associate professor of practice in the Tech Couple, Marriage and Family Therapy program, said even though the clinic’s services have been available for a few months, over a year’s worth of planning went into establishing the clinic and learning how to fulfill the needs of patients and students working to get into the therapy field.
“The other component is that, in time, we plan to pursue a variety of different grant funds to sustain the project,” she said. “At this point, the pediatric trauma patient-families are going to get services for free in the outpatient clinic. We want to be able to continue to offer those services for free, but we will need to secure grant funding to maintain that project and be able to provide a physical space for those services to be offered.”
Regardless of this obstacle, Piland said a lot of collaboration has taken place to make this clinic possible.
“Dr. Brian Payne has spearheaded this project in building a collaboration between the Couple, Marriage and Family Therapy program and the Psychology program as well to create on-site screening while the patient-families are in house, in the hospital,” she said. “We’ve built a team to do the assessments while they’re hospitalized, and then we have the Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic to provide outpatient services for those who need it after discharge.”
UMC physicians conduct the physical care, while Tech faculty contribute to implementation of service delivery and other research elements, Piland said. Graduate students will go to each room to make assessments of the patients and make referrals for outpatient services.
“This gives them a specific training opportunity to work in an integrated care situation where we’re merging medical and mental health needs,” she said regarding students working at the doctoral level. “And that gives them a specialty area that they get exposure and training around as they move forward with their career, and then having the faculty involvement, we provide training and supervision of their work.”
Along with benefitting the students, who are getting experience by serving patients, Piland said this partnership with UMC will benefit Tech in other ways.
“The research side of it is also going to be a component where we are going to collect data on the patient-families,” she said. “When they enter the outpatient clinic, we will assess them at that point, provide therapeutic services and reassess them towards the middle of their care and probably again towards the termination point of therapeutic services.”
Despite the clinic providing multiple opportunities for aspiring therapists and other interested students, the need for child therapeutic care may be an issue some people hope to relieve.
Cameron Brown, assistant professor in the CMFT program, said across the nation, millions of children struggle with mental and behavioral health issues which can lead to poor performance in school and other consequences. Only a fraction of them receive treatment.
“There are many things that get in the way of treatment,” he said regarding the stigma of children and families that feel treatment is embarrassing.
The lack of access is the second obstacle Brown said prevents people, especially those in rural communities, from receiving therapeutic services.
“We want to make sure what we’re offering is effective,” he said. “We want to ensure that the way we are offering therapy through teletherapy, maybe through new interventions, is actually reducing health concerns among adolescent kiddos.”
To provide effective therapeutic care, Brown said therapists at the clinic are utilizing systemic therapy methods and community-based participatory research.
“We see that individual as part of a more complex system that has maybe a parent or parents, siblings, friends, schoolteachers, neighbors, community members,” he said regarding systemic treatment. “What we do as systemic therapists is we treat not just the individual but the expanded system as well.”
CBPR is a method Brown said consists of working with other professionals.
“We as researchers partner with stakeholders within the community about what works to help reduce post-traumatic stress,” he said. “We will be partnering with successful patients, we will be partnering with doctors, we will be partnering with nurses, interns, other people that will be working at the hospital.”
One idea that poses issues for patients and some medical professionals is that medical care, social care and mental care are separate entities that never interconnect and need to be handled individually.
“We are hoping to bridge that,” he said. “So, we not only have our medical professionals that we are coordinating with, we not only have our social professionals, us, being able to help with relational aspects and also our mental health. It’s all one together.”
Through a collaborated effort, Brown said he hopes the clinic’s services will benefit many patients.
“That’s what really makes this clinic unique, especially to the Lubbock area and abroad,” he said. “This truly is a collaboration between many professionals, not just one. We don’t see ourselves as siloed.”
