Texas Tech is working with University Medical Center to create a clinic to provide mental health care to children. The new clinic wants to reach out locally and to the areas surrounding Lubbock
Texas Tech is teaming up with University Medical Center (UMC) to provide mental health care to children.
The Couple, Marriage and Family Therapy program, the Department of Psychological Sciences and UMC have teamed up to create the Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic, according to a Tech news release. The clinic will provide care for children, couples and their families.
Nicole Piland, the director of Tech’s Family Therapy Clinic and a marriage and family therapist, said that UMC’s Pediatric Trauma and Burn Unit departments wanted to create a clinic that could help pediatric patients avoid developing post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the news release.
The services that the clinic provides include trauma-related assessment, psychoeducation related to medical trauma, different support groups and depression and anxiety management, according to the news release.
In addition, they offer therapy for processing physical and emotional trauma, for coping with acute and chronic medical issues and for family violence, grief and loss, according to the news release.
One in six children are diagnosed with a behavioral, mental or developmental disorder between two years old and eight years old, according to the news release.
Teletherapy, set to begin in 2020, will be provided to patients and families outside of Lubbock County to have a greater impact on the surrounding areas, according to the news release. People will be able to reach clinicians through video calls.
UMC receives patients from across Texas and from neighboring states, such as New Mexico, according to the news release. They want their clinic to be easily accessible to all.
The UMC Lubbock campus is available to local patients, according to the news release.
The clinic will also host graduate students to develop their skills as clinicians, according to the news release.
The clinic will work with the community through participatory research, according to the news release. They will use the data and constructive criticism of citizens to improve the clinic.
The clinic wants to address the physical, social and mental needs of their patients, according to the new release. Previous research suggests that each need influences the other two needs; they should be attended to equally.
The clinic is located in the UMC Medical Office Plaza I in suite 250, according to the new release.
