With supplies being scarce due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Tech’s Biological Threat Research Laboratory and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) have teamed up to decontaminate personal protective equipment (PPE) in order for it to be safely reused.
As individuals at TTUHSC knew about the short supply of PPE due to COVID-19, Justin White, TTUHSC’s senior director of presidential initiatives and strategic integration, said they were prepared and planned on decontaminating the PPE to extend its life.
White credited Dr. Min Kang, TTUHSC’s interim vice president for research, with the idea as she discovered an FDA research study on how to decontaminate the N95 masks.
Despite having a plan, White said TTUHSC did not have the proper space or equipment to decontaminate the PPE. As a result, with the help of Dr. Steve Presley’s TTU Biological Threat Lab, a joint effort was created to execute the decontamination.
“Without this joint effort, this wouldn’t be happening,” White said.
The TTU Biological Threat Research Laboratory is classified as a biosafety level three lab and it was the first to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state of Texas. Since the lab already had a vapor hydrogen peroxide generator to decontaminate the lab when needed, members of the lab decided to help TTUHSC with its plan to decontaminate PPE.
In order to decontaminate PPE, Cynthia Reinoso Webb, the Institute of Environmental and Human Health Biological threat coordinator, said the equipment is placed in the vapor hydrogen peroxide generator.
The generator uses 30 percent hydrogen peroxide, and it will disperse it using fans to decontaminate the PPE. Reinoso Webb said they also use biological indicators to make sure the levels needed to kill the virus are met to make sure the PPE is safe to be brought back to healthcare workers.
With the ability to decontaminate PPE, the N95 masks and other small items can only be cleaned up to 20 times. This is just a precautionary measure, as White said the FDA did a study that showed the filtration of the masks can be decontaminated over 50 times without affecting the filtration. But, wear and tear on the elastic are present.
“These masks are actually fitted to people’s faces. They have testing that they do to make sure it’s actually sealed to make sure nothing gets through,” White said. “So, although we realized there were no studies that show it ever actually degrades the filtration piece of the mask, we just want to be on the safe side.”
The decontamination efforts are not the first time Tech and TTUHSC have teamed up to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as members of Tech’s faculty and staff have donated over 137,000 items, including 3,000 N95 masks, to TTUHSC and other health care facilities throughout the region, according to a Tech news release.
A group of faculty from both Tech and TTUHSC are also working with the West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium in creating 3D-printed face masks, face shields, ventilators and ventilator components.
