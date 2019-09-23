Texas Tech partnered with Market Lubbock, Inc. to set up the Presidents’ Innovation Award, which is designed to select startups that express excellence in innovation and commercialization.
The Presidents’ Innovation Award, according to a Tech Office of the President memorandum, is meant to support Tech students, faculty and staff innovators and entrepreneurs who might need startup grants for equipment or a spot to help their startup at Tech Research Park’s Innovation Hub.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Tech System Chancellor and Tech Health Sciences Center President Tedd Mitchell will each give out four awards in December 2019, according to the memorandum. These awards consist of one $25,000 award, one $15,000 award and two $5,000 awards from each institution for a total of eight awards.
The application deadline is Oct. 15, according to the memorandum. Applicants can apply at the Tech Innovation Hub website.
Applicants can visit the Presidents’ Innovation Award homepage on the Innovation Hub website for additional information on the application process, the award selection rubric, the Innovation Hub and other details, according to the memorandum. Those interested can contact Kimberly Gramm, senior managing director of the Innovation Hub, at kimberly.gramm@ttu.edu.
