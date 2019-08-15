Campus transportation is a college service that needs to be quick and reliable for students. At Texas Tech, one department is being recognized for providing a dependable travel option.
Because the Tech Raider Ride program, which is a campus transportation program that runs from 6 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. every day, promotes trip reduction, Tech Transportation and Parking Services received the 2019 Association for Commuter Transportation's ridesharing award on Aug. 7 at the 2019 ACT International Conference in New York City, according to a Tech news release.
This award also includes carpooling, vanpooling and transportation network company efforts as part of the commuting options category, according to the news release.
Regarding the Raider Ride program, trips are free if the start point or end point are located on campus or in the commuter parking lots, according to the news release. A $5 fee needs to be paid if a student wants to travel from an off-campus location to another place off campus.
During the fall, spring and summer II semesters, Raider Ride is available the night before classes begin to the Sunday morning after commencement ceremonies, according to the news release. During summer I, the program is available from the first class day to the morning after the last final is given.
In addition to the current services, TPS plans to update Raider Ride by adding a commuting service for employees during the weekdays, according to the news release. To utilize Raider Ride, one must request a ride through the TapRide app, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.
