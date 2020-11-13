As students who apply to Texas Tech prepare to receive their acceptance or rejection letters, it can be helpful to know what options they may have if their application is denied. One of those options is the Tech Transfer Acceleration Program (TTAP).
Kristi Fierro, assistant director of the TTAP, said students denied admission, aside from requesting a re-evaluation of their application or using the Gateway summer-only program, can take advantage of the fall-only TTAP.
TTAP students are full-time South Plains College students, meaning they take 12 hours through SPC, Fierro said. However, students in the program can take one hour through Tech, pay tuition and fees and live on the Tech campus as well.
In addition to the students involved in the program, TTAP impacts the university as a whole.
Catherine Nutter, senior Director for TTAP, said she believes the program is beneficial for a few reasons.
First, it allows Tech to diversify its student population, Nutter said. Second, it gives a personal feel to a large university, which can be helpful for students coming from small communities.
“Being able to take such a large community and give it a more personal touch and more personal face I think is huge,” Nutter said.
Lastly, Nutter said TTAP gives students who were initially denied admission to Tech another way to join the university.
Not only does TTAP have benefits within itself, it has benefits over other programs designed to assist students initially denied admission to Tech, such as the Gateway program, Nutter said.
The main benefit of TTAP is the lack of a readmission process, hence the acceleration part of the program, Nutter said.
“If a student meets the requirements laid out in our program, they don’t have to reapply to Tech,” Nutter said.
The directors of the TTAP program are notified of students denied admission from the university, Nutter said. Following notification, the directors get in touch with the students to make sure they understand their options.
The program begins admitting students in the middle of January and continue through Aug. 1, Nutter said. Between 65 to 70 students are accepted each admission cycle, and the program has a 65 to 75 percent transfer rate to Tech after students complete the program.
“Pretty solid for students we weren’t going to admit originally,” Nutter said.
After students successfully transfer to Tech following their completion of the program, Nutter said their retention and graduation rate is equal to those who have been admitted to Tech from the beginning.
Regardless, Fierro said students get different opportunities as well.
“They have access to all of the resources on campus,” Fierro said. “Resources they need to pass classes.”
These Tech resources made available to these students include the Learning Center, the library and more, Fierro said. Additionally, students have access to all SPC resources.
Instructors from SPC teach students participating in TTAP on the Tech campus, Fierro said. This creates a feeling of belonging on the campus even though the program participants are not technically students at the university.
In order to become full-time Tech students, Fierro said individuals involved in TTAP have to complete 13 hours, 12 through SPC and one through Tech, have a 2.5 grade point average, attend advising sessions twice a month and attend workshops throughout the fall semester.
There are several advantages in choosing the TTAP program as a student who has been denied admission to Tech, Fierro said. One of these advantages is the small class sizes, made even smaller to accommodate health guidelines during the pandemic.
Another advantage is what students in the program are taught, Fierro said. The workshops and advising sessions they attend are designed to teach them study skills and time management.
“One of the things we’re trying to do during their TTAP semester is teach them how to be a good college student,” Fierro said.
It also can be important for students interested in this program to remember it is two separate application and admissions processes, Nutter said. Meaning, if an individual sent their shot records, test scores, housing preferences and other required documents to SPC, students also will be required to send those documents to Tech.
The directors of TTAP continue to be there for students after they leave the program as well and are very proud of the program and how it helps students, Fierro said.
"It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” Fierro said.
The deadline for prospective students to apply for TTAP is Aug. 1, Fierro said. To learn more about the program or apply, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttap/.
