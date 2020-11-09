Chris Weiss, professor of atmospheric science in the Department of Geosciences at Texas Tech, received two grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand how tornadoes form in the Southeastern U.S.
Weiss’s project, “Propagation, Evolution and Rotation in Linear Storms,” was awarded $220,000, and his project, “Assessment of the Role of Cold Pools in Low-Level Vorticity Production Using Direct Observation and Ensemble Sensitivity Analysis,” was awarded $211,176, according to a Tech news release.
The two grants are closely related, as both are a part of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes Experiment – Southeast mission, Weiss said, according to the news release. The Cold Pools grant is mainly an analysis of data collected for VORTEX-SE during the 2018-19 field campaign. The PERiLS grant is for instrument deployment in the 2022-23 VORTEX-SE field campaign.
The Cold Pools grant is a collaboration between Tech and NOAA’s Earth System Research Laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, according to the news release. The lab will help create some of the high-resolution numerical simulations used for this work.
The grant will allow him to look back at data collected from December 2018 to April 2019 by Tech’s National Wind Institute’s StickNet platforms, Weiss said, according to the news release.
Twenty-four probes have been placed from southern Tennessee through northern and central Alabama to make measurements of temperature, humidity, wind and pressure fluctuations near potential tornadic storms, Weiss said, according to the news release.
Part of the funded work will look at direct analysis to check for any clues that indicate how to distinguish tornadic and non-tornadic storms, Weiss said, according to the news release. The other portion of work will use numerical simulations of select cases to identify what aspects of the upstream atmospheric state most influence a specific outcome.
The PERiLS project has contributors from various universities and federal labs, according to the news release. Some of these include the University of Oklahoma, the National Severe Storms Laboratory, Purdue University and the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
These institutions will provide other observational assets such as Doppler radars, wind profilers and balloons, according to the release. The PERiLS project is focused on understanding tornado development in southeastern storms.
