The Texas Tech Student Government Association executive officer election came to an end as all candidates from the Tech Together bloc were elected Monday.
For the 2020-21 academic year, according to information from SGA, Hunter Heck, a junior philosophy and Spanish major from Panhandle, will serve as student-body president, Klay Davis, a junior animal science major from Florence, will serve as internal vice president, Faisal Al-Hmoud, a sophomore economics and finance major from Lubbock, will serve as external vice president and Charles Ramey II, an educational psychology doctoral student, will serve as graduate vice president.
The spot for president, internal vice president and external vice president each had two candidates running for the position along with the option for voters to fill in a write-in candidate, according to SGA. The spot for graduate vice president had three candidates along with the option for a write-in candidate.
Heck took 64 percent of the votes in the president race, Al-Hmoud took 54 percent of the votes in the external vice president race, Davis took 60 percent of the votes in the internal vice president race and Ramey took 51 percent of the votes in the graduate vice president race, according to SGA.
These four students, who will start their terms on May 1, will replace current SGA executive officers including David Rivero, SGA president; Emily Garcia, SGA internal vice president; Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president; and Adam Disque, SGA graduate vice president.
