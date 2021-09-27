Clarification: The STEM CORE received notification of the grant on Aug. 18, according to Raegan Higgins. The publication received the news release from Tech on Sept. 27. The language from grant writers to co-PIs on the grant has also been clarified.
On Sept. 27, Texas Tech received a $2,017,456 grant from the National Science Foundation's Louis Stokes Alliances of Minority Participation program to help boost numbers of underrepresented minorities in STEM, according to a news release.
The Bridges Across Texas LSAMP Pre-Alliance has turned into an alliance between six institutions, according to the release, Dallas College El Centro Campus, South Plains College, Texas Southmost College, University of North Texas at Dallas and Tech.
According to the release, Tech's STEM Center for Outreach, Research and Engagement will host the virtual network between the institutions.
Co-PIs on the grant are Raegan Higgins, BAT-LSAMP Alliance director and an associate director of STEM CORE, and Jon McNaughtan, associate director of the Center for Research in Leadership and Education, according to the release.
Four other Tech faculty members will serve as senior members:
- Jaclyn Cañas-Carrell, past director of STEM CORE
- Annette Hernandez, associate director of STEM CORE
- Nancy McIntyre, associate director of STEM CORE
- Jessica Spott, director of STEM CORE
Program leaders of LSAMP, according to the release, are expected to see underrepresented minorities in STEM double five years from now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.