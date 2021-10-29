Texas Tech is set to receive $80 million in funding to help improve campus infrastructure from the State of Texas State Legislature, according to a news release, as well as $50 million to improve academic excellence and student success.
Of the $80 million the university will receive, $72 million will be going to the main campus, according to the release, and $8 million will be going to the Tech campus in Junction.
The funding, according to the release, will help with building improvements and campus infrastructure such as modernizing elevators and ensuring buildings are up code with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The funding going to the Junction Campus, according to the release, will help construct a new facility to help aid the research for Chronic Wasting Disease.
