As some students are preparing to leave for the Thanksgiving break and some are planning on returning to campus after the break, Texas Tech will provide opportunities for students to get flu vaccinations and get tested for COVID-19.
The university will provide a limited number of free flu vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis from Nov. 16 to 20, according to an email from the Tech Office of the President.
During this day range, students can get a flu vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Student Wellness Center, according to the email. The only exception is on Nov. 18, as an outdoor flu vaccination clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Urbanovsky Park.
No appointments, advanced registration or insurance is required, according to the email.
For COVID-19 testing, the university encourages students to utilize the free testing site at the Tech museum, according to the email.
Information regarding the museum testing site can be found on the Tech Student Health Services website.
Since students will be traveling, the museum testing site will be open on Nov. 22, according to the email. The site will be closed from Nov. 26 to 29 for the Thanksgiving break and will reopen on Nov. 30.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 before leaving for the Thanksgiving break, the university will accommodate the student for their isolation period during the break, according to the email. Information regarding testing options for the return to the spring semester will be available at a later date.
