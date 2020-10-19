The Texas Tech Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism will feature a digital workshop entitled "The Artfull Brain II" at noon on Oct. 26 via Zoom.
The workshop will feature Danny Reilble, chair of Donovan Maddox Distinguished Engineering at the Tech Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, and David Freedberg of Columbia University and The Italian Academy for Advanced Studies discussing the mind's reflective thinking and biology, according to a Texas Tech news release.
Reilble, will present a lecture titled "Why Do We Need Reflective Engineers and How Art Can Contribute to Their Education," according to the news release. Freedberg has a presentation titled "The Biology of the Mind Bridging the Two Cultures: Creativity and Reasoning.
Following the lectures, a panel consisting of Kenneth Ketner, Michael Boyle, and Elize Bisanze will discuss Relational Reasoning in Arts and Sciences, according to the news release.
Included in the event, the conference will go over multidisciplinary perspectives response to art and the convergence that follows, according to the news release. The workshop will cover targeting questions on different science issues that unite for a finer comprehension of communication and the impact on reflective thinking through aesthetic appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.