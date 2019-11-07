Texas Tech will be hosting five events in observance of Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month in November to bring visibility and awareness to indigenous students on campus.
The events begin Thursday and are produced by Tech’s Student Intersectional Leadership Council in partnership with the Raiderland Native American Student Association, according to a Tech news release. The division also partnered with the Kwek Society, a nonprofit organization that donates feminine hygiene products to women on rural reservations.
Attendees are welcome to bring donations for the organization to the events, according to the news release.
The first event, Storytelling with Juanita Pahdopony and Harry Mithlo of the Comanche Nation, consists of the speakers telling their experiences as artists, performers and educators, as well as a retelling of Comanche stories, according to the news release. The event will be hosted at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the Croslin Room, south of the library.
The second event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the Lanier Auditorium at the Tech School of Law, according to the news release. Panelists will speak about their approaches to indigenous people, indigenous femininity, environmental and American Indian law, language revitalization and the significance of sovereignty, according to a Tech news release.
Panelists will also discuss the state of indigenous student education, the state of tribe legal pursuits of sovereignty and ways in which the U.S. views Native American identity, according to the news release.
Panelists for the second event, according to the news release, include Alex Pearl, professor and director of the Center for Water and Law Policy, Rossy Lima, professor and director of the Spanish Heritage Language Program, Tesia Zientek, education director at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Vickie Sutton, associate dean for digital learning and graduate education, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor and director of the Center for Biodefense, Law and Public Policy.
Food will be served at the third event, Cooking with Rocky, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Croslin Room, south of the library, according to the news release. Local indigenous chef Rocky Reyna will offer samples of food from her Lubbock restaurant, Native Veda, and explain the inspiration behind the diverse, West Texas dishes.
The fourth event consists of a rock concert from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 as Black Belt Eagle Scout, a queer, indigenous female artist, will perform in the Red Raider Ballroom and Red Raider Lounge of the Student Union Building, according to the news release. The concert is meant to bring awareness to the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis.
The concert, according to the news release, will also be a way to celebrate the efforts of indigenous students at Tech and elsewhere who act as strong advocates for crisis resolution.
The events will conclude with a film screening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the Escondido Theatre of the SUB, according to the news release. The film “More Than a Word” explores Native American-based mascots and the effect the names have on societal attitudes, issues and policies.
More information about the events can be found on the Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month website.
