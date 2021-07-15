The Institute of Environmental and Human Health that houses Texas Tech's COVID-19 testing team will offer drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing at the City of Lubbock's Health Department, located at 806 18th St., according to a news release from Tech.
The testing is free of cost and will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday with no appointment needed, according to the release.
According to Steve Presley, director of TIEHH and chair of the Department of Environmental Toxicology, testing has been going on for about three weeks and will continue as long as they are receiving testing samples.
Patients can choose to receive their test results either through the phone or by email, according to the release, and can expect results back with a 12 to 24 hour time frame. It is encouraged that patients bring proof of ID but is not required.
