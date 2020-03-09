The Texas Tech Office of International Affairs will host an ambassador’s forum on Monday at 5 p.m. The American Academy of Diplomacy will present diplomats who will discuss China’s role in international affairs.
Ronald E. Neumann, the AAD board president will moderate the discussion on China. He served as an ambassador in Algeria, Bahrain and Afghanistan.
“I was an ambassador three times,” Neumann said. “Under Clinton, I was ambassador in Algeria, and under Bush 43, I was ambassador in Bahrain and then ambassador in Afghanistan.”
He said he faced several challenges during his time serving.
“In Algeria when I was there, you had an insurgency going on. You had a blanket death threat against all foreigners,” Neumann said. "So, first challenge, keep everybody alive in my embassy and protected.”
There also were different views between the French government and the U.S. government on how to run foreign relations, he said.
“A large part of my work was trying to present an accurate picture of the war,” he said.
During his time in Bahrain, Neumann worked to compromise with the new parliament as well as working with the government during the invasion of Iraq since Bahrain acted as launch point.
Charles A. Ray served as an ambassador in Cambodia during the Bush administration and Zimbabwe during the Obama administration.
“In Cambodia, we had a peculiar set of issues, particularly since this was right after 9/11,” Ray said. “We were focused very intensely on counter-terrorism on assessing the mood on Muslim populations.”
Cambodia, a country right by Vietnam, has a small minority Muslim population, Ray said.
“The problem that I faced going to Cambodia was not many people in Washington were familiar with or aware of the Muslim population in Cambodia,” he said.
In Zimbabwe, Ray worked with a coalition government comprised of the opposition and hardliners who spread anti-American sentiment, he said. Because of this, the U.S. had refused to talk to certain people in the government for a decade.
“For me, one of the primary missions of an American embassy and American ambassador in a country is to protect the interest of American citizens,” Ray said.
Sylvia Gay Stanfield worked in the U.S. foreign service and worked primarily in South East Asia. She first started to work in Taiwan. She also lived in Hong Kong during her graduate education.
She said the biggest issue as a diplomat in China and foreign policy is getting it right.
“We have trade frictions. We have issues of intellectual property rights, human rights,” Stanfield said. “How do we get it right? … How do we make sure we work together to go and cooperate on issues we've got to work on?”
