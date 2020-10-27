Snow Day Feb. 5, 2020

The first snowfall of the Spring 2020 semester started the evening of Feb. 4, 2020, and continued into the next morning. Texas Tech cancelled all classes for the day due to weather conditions.

 Audrey Kerr

Texas Tech will delay classes to a 10 a.m. start on Wednesday due to incoming weather.

Classes set before 10 a.m. can be delivered online or canceled at the instructor's discretion, according to a TechAlert! 

Tech and Tech System employees should report to their jobs at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisors, according to the alert.

Buses will begin at 9 a.m., according to the alert.

