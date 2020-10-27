Texas Tech will delay classes to a 10 a.m. start on Wednesday due to incoming weather.
Classes set before 10 a.m. can be delivered online or canceled at the instructor's discretion, according to a TechAlert!
Tech and Tech System employees should report to their jobs at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisors, according to the alert.
Buses will begin at 9 a.m., according to the alert.
