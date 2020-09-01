Students have been adjusting to new health guidelines implemented on the Texas Tech campus to keep themselves and others safe. But some students in the College of Education also have to adapt off-campus for their student teaching programs.
Tech Teach is a program the university offers for education students interested in becoming certified teachers for K-12. The program helps future educators gain experience at local schools in Lubbock by working hands-on in classrooms with students.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic looming and the cases of the virus increasing, plans for student teaching programs may face adjustments.
Sherre Heider, professional development facilitator with the Tech Teach Program, said this fall, the program will continue to allow student teachers to participate in classrooms as well as virtual options to interact with students.
“We have provided a pathway for teacher candidates with health concerns or those impacted by COVID to complete student teaching in a virtual setting with the support and guidance of a mentor teacher and site coordinator as needed,” Heider said.
A majority of the program’s teacher candidates selected the face-to-face teaching experience over the virtual option, Heider said.
Those who chose the face-to-face option will have to take the proper precautions set by the university and the CDC, Heider said. Student teachers also have been asked to follow all guidelines and policies of the school district they are completing their student teaching experience at.
Kaylie Peterson, a junior elementary education major, from The Woodlands, said these student-teaching experiences have showed her how to be flexible through situations, such as the pandemic.
“As teachers, we must be flexible within the classroom and also outside,” she said. “With this pandemic, I have been able to truly enter into that idea of flexibility, which I believe will benefit me as a teacher.”
Peterson values the social situations that occur in the classroom and believes that those experiences cannot be experienced over Zoom calls and virtual learning, she said.
Student teachers must test negative before entering the classroom, wear their masks at all times and promote and practice social distancing, Peterson said.
Holly Steeples, a junior from Spring, said she is studying to be a mid-level social studies teacher. She is another one of the Tech Teach participants who selected to participate in-person.
As long as the appropriate guidelines are followed, Steeples said she feels safe working in the classroom with students.
Working amid the pandemic is a unique opportunity and that navigating through the obstacles that arise will only make Steeples and other student teachers better educators.
“We get the unique experience of seeing how important the educational system is to the mental and emotional development of students as well as how the educational system can adapt to unique circumstances with the use of technology,” Steeples said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.