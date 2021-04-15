All of the Student Government Associations from the four universities under the Texas Tech System convened for the 6th session of Joint Congress on April 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. virtually.
The Senate was led by the internal vice president at Tech, Klay Davis, and was hosted by SGA at Tech virtually. The student regent, Brooke Walterscheid, along with the SGAs of Tech Health Science Center Lubbock, HSC El Paso and Angelo State University started Joint Congress by reciting the pledge and the SGA Land Acknowledgement.
Hunter Heck, student body president at Tech, gave opening remarks welcoming all SGAs and special guests.
Dr. Carol Sumner, chief diversity officer at Tech, gave updates about changes and implementation of programs at Tech. She said that Tech will be opening a Black cultural center that allows people to explore Black Culture and is open to all.
Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, president of HSC Lubbock, passed her condolences to the frontline workers who have passed and as well as her gratitude for frontline workers. She also introduced the new provost of HSC Lubbock, Dr. Darrin D’Agostino.
D’Agostino said he has only been provost for 10 days and he urges all the SGAs to keep listening to the students and work towards the benefit of the students.
Next, the student body presidents from the universities provided the senate with updates on their respective universities. Student Regent Walterscheid passed along her gratitude to all of the student senators for their hard work and coming together to pass legislative measures that will impact all the universities apart of the Tech System.
The senate session moved into the first reading of four resolutions.
- Senate Resolution 6.01 - The Student Senate support for increased funding of the TEXAS Grant. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 98 percent support of the Joint Congress. The resolution will be sent to the State of Texas Senate Committee for Finance and the Texas House Committee on Appropriation.
- Senate Resolution 6.02 - The Student Senate support for continuing and developing resources for mental health on all campuses within the system. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 98 percent support of the Joint Congress.
- Senate Resolution 6.03 - The Student Senate support for Midwestern State University joining the Tech System. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 91 percent support of the Joint Congress.
- Senate Resolution 6.04 - The Student Senate expressing gratitude and appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline workers in the nation and the Tech Community. The rules of the senate were suspended, and the piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with 98 percent support of the Joint Congress.
Joint Congress was adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.