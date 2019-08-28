The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is set to host the State of the Texas Tech University System Luncheon.
The event will feature Tech System Chancellor and Tech Health Sciences Center President Tedd L. Mitchell and Tech President Lawrence Schovanec covering topics regarding enrollment and the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center located at 2322 Mac Davis Lane, according to a LCC news release. The event will be focused towards the Lubbock business community.
Seats are $50, and Chamber members receive a $10 discount, according to the news release. To make a reservation before the deadline of Sept. 17, go to www.LubbockChamber.com or call 806-761-7000.
For more information, contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org.
