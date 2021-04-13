With Joint Congress happening on April 15, the Student Government Association student body presidents from across the Texas Tech System, along with the student regent, discuss the upcoming event and the impacts of COVID-19 on their respective campuses.
All universities, Student Government Association Student Senates and executive officers under the Texas Tech System will come together virtually for Joint Congress this year. The four universities of Tech System are Tech, Tech Health Science Center Lubbock, Tech Health Science Center El Paso and Angelo State University.
The Student Senates each met separately prior to Joint Congress to pass four specific pieces for their respective campuses. These pieces of legislation are being brought forward to all of the students where they will discuss and vote on as one group.
There are four legislative measures, Hunter Heck, the student body president at Tech, said. One is showing gratitude to frontline workers, another is support for an increase in Texas grants, next is action regarding addressing mental health concerns from COVID-19. The last one is supporting the partnership between TTU System and MSU.
This year, Tech will host the Joint Congress virtually, Heck said. Traditionally, the hosting school’s SGA president becomes the president of the senate and is in charge of the event. The student regent for Tech System, Brooke Walterscheid, said that she will also be in attendance to help facilitate conversations between the SGAs.
Marcus Gonzalez, the student body president at HSC in Lubbock, said one of the legislative measures pertains to mental health and the resources available during COVID-19 in the Tech System.
“The different issues of the Tech System just thought it was important to emphasize the importance of mental and call for more funding to go into our different programs on our respective campuses,” Gonzalez said.
It is important to have resources and raise awareness for mental health, Walterscheid said, as well as showing people all the various facets of the pandemic.
Another piece of legislation, Heck said, will be sent to the Texas Senate Committee of Finance and Texas House Committee of Appropriations supporting the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board request for increased Texas grant funding.
“The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board requested an increase in funds to restore eligible grant distribution to 60 percent,” Heck said.
Jessica Tom, the student body president for HSC El Paso, said the next piece pertains to showing gratitude, not only to the frontline health care workers, but all who have helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirsten Kilpatrick, the student body president at Angelo State, said another piece of legislation that will be brought to Joint Congress will be their support for Midwestern State University joining the Tech System.
Midwestern State, located in Wichita Falls, was offered an invitation to join the system on Feb. 14, 2020 and on Aug. 6, 2020, Tech System Board of Regents and Texas System Board of Regents authorized their respective chairmen to enter a memorandum of understanding.
The memorandum authorizes the systems to begin working on state legislation for Midwestern State to be a part of the Tech System. Read here for more information.
“The last piece for MSU – just looking forward to the opportunities that will come with adding another institution to our family,” Walterscheid said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.