John "Mike" Sanders, former vice chancellor of governmental affairs in the Texas Tech System, died Sept. 10.
Sanders, who was 76 years old at the time of his death, served the System for 48 years, according to a Tech System Twitter post. He retired in 2018.
Sanders, an Abilene Christian University and Tech School of Law alumnus, started his work at the Tech System in 1970 when he became an assistant professor in the College of Business, according to his obituary. He became the System's first vice chancellor of governmental affairs in 1996 under former System Chancellor John T. Montford.
A memorial service for Sanders will be hosted at 2 p.m. Thursday in Mason, according to his obituary. The family requests donations to the Tech System Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Whether it be for the Tech Scholarship Fund or the Tech Health Sciences Center Scholarship Fund, donations can be sent to the Tech System Foundation PO Box 45025, Lubbock TX, 79409.
