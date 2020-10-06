The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Leadership Lubbock class, which consists of multiple members including three people from the Texas Tech System.
Leadership Lubbock, which offers members the opportunity to work together to think of innovative ways to overcome challenges, according to a LCC news release.
Among the 53 members of the 2021 Leadership Lubbock class, according to the news release, the three members from the Tech System include Anna Delano, director of recruitment and admissions in the Tech Rawls College of Business; Keino McWhinney, secretary of the Tech System Board of Regents and executive assistant to the System chancellor; and Cliff Wilkes, major gift officer in the Tech Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and School of Health Professions.
