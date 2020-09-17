Changes amid the pandemic, telehealth and the upcoming legislation session all were topics Texas Tech System leaders addressed during the State of the Tech System Luncheon Thursday.
The event, which took place at noon at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center at 2322 Mac Davis Lane, also covered some positive impacts resulting from COVID-19 as well as benefits people might see in the future.
Tech Health Sciences Center President Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman provided an update on the Tech HSC.
The Tech HSC’s first order of business was ensuring the safety of the faculty and staff, who will take care of patients and students.
Initially, Rice-Spearman said some students were pulled from clinical experiences, but they were able to start bringing students back to campus this summer, and currently all campuses and communities are fully open.
“We’re making sure that they’re getting back into those clinics and hospitals across the United States,” Rice-Spearman said. “We feel like we’re in a good stable position right now.”
As if the pandemic did not make the situation difficult enough, Rice-Spearman said she had to navigate this crisis in her first term as Tech HSC president.
Rice-Spearman focused on maintaining momentum and not letting anything slow down, she said.
“We knew we had to develop a very deep and comprehensive team, and that’s exactly what we did,” Rice-Spearman said.
That team consisted of 60 people who met every day to strategize and plan, Rice-Spearman said. As soon as things would settle down one place, they would pick up in another, forcing them to work through challenges daily.
Regardless of challenges amid the pandemic, there are multiple positives within the Tech HSC, specifically with telehealth, Rice-Spearman said. There were less telehealth visits a week prior to the pandemic than there are now.
Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said he sees the fine-tuning of online education and telehealth as a lasting benefit from COVID-19. He said the virus has made it a priority to address problems regarding telehealth.
Additionally, Rice-Spearman said the Tech HSC is the largest health sciences center in Texas, and they provide more telehealth services than any other school. The Tech HSC is focused on transforming healthcare and moving forward amid the pandemic.
Ensuring broadband reaches all communities and expanding all telehealth services is a huge priority for the Tech HSC, Rice-Spearman said. Additionally, creating a strong research infrastructure and furthering the partnership with the City of Lubbock also are priorities.
In addition to the Tech HSC, updates regarding Tech also were discussed during the luncheon.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said a lot of good things have happened for Tech as well, despite the challenges. He said an announcement will be made Tuesday regarding enrollment at Tech reaching over 40,000 students. The graduation rate and retention rate of Tech also have hit an all-time record this semester.
Additionally, Schovanec said, this past year, Tech awarded a record-breaking amount of PhDs and reached a record on research expenditures.
In addition to these topics, Mitchell discussed strategic priorities as he prepares to head to Austin for the 87th Texas Legislature.
Going into this legislative session, Mitchell said they will be financially focused and want to come with a list of things to help the state’s budget. He said their priorities for the state will be trying to make sure they can keep funding for vital factors, formula funding for students, formula funding for research and work with the state on ways they can save more money.
One way the System is looking to achieve this is by adding Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, to the Texas Tech University System.
Additionally, Mitchell said he hopes MSU Texas will attract students by being affiliated with Tech.
“This is a win for Midwestern State and their students. It’s a win for the Texas Tech System, and it’s a win for the state of Texas,” Mitchell said.
