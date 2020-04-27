Weeks after Angelo State University President Brian May tendered his resignation on April 10, the Texas Tech System started a search committee Monday to find his replacement.
Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and the Board of Regents named the search committee, which will consist of nine members, according to the ASU website. Regent Mickey Long will serve as the chair for the search committee.
“I take immense pride in the honor of leading the search committee for the president of Angelo State University,” Long said, according to the website. “As a proud alumnus of ASU, and representing the Board of Regents, I am confident that our committee will take a diligent approach to identify a visionary leader who embodies the values and culture of the Ram Family."
The committee consists of multiple members of the ASU community and the Tech System, according to the website. These members include:
- Jamie Akin, ASU vice president for development and alumni relations.
- Kendra Burris, Tech System deputy chancellor.
- Joe Henderson, ASU alumnus and former president of Porter Henderson Implement Company.
- Crystal Kreitler, ASU Faculty Senate president and associate professor in the university's department of psychology and sociology.
- Jean Ann LeGrand, chairman emeritus of the ASU Alumni Association.
- Alvin New, ASU alumnus and director on the Tech Foundation Board of Directors.
- John Steinmetz, Tech System regent.
- Paul Swets, ASU College of Science and Engineering dean.
Members of the committee will conduct a national search that will consist of identifying candidates, helping with initial screenings and making sure their respective groups are updated on the search, according to the ASU website. After candidate recommendations are given to Mitchell and the Board of Regents, Mitchell will provide a recommendation to the Regents, who will make the final appointment.
Since May's resignation, Angie Wright, ASU vice president for finance and administration, is serving as the ASU interim president.
