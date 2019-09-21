After months of planning, the Texas Tech System Chancellor’s residence is in the hands of new owners, as the property was sold during an auction earlier today.
Tech System officials reached an agreement for the sale of the Chancellor’s residence, which was sold for about $1.6 million during an auction that took place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the property located at 4708 21st St., according to a statement released by the Tech System. The auction, which was carried out by Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, was open for bidders online as well.
During the Tech System Board of Regents meeting hosted on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 2019 in Lubbock, the Regents authorized the chancellor to execute documents for the residence sale and end negotiations for the sale, according to the statement. The property, which has been a part of the System’s history for about 13 years, is expected to close in approximately 30 days.
Gary Barnes, Tech System vice chancellor and chief financial officer, said, according to the statement, funds from the Chancellor’s residence sale will be placed in an endowment and will be used in perpetuity for the best interest of the Tech System’s institutions.
Marion Sanford, a local attorney at McCleskey Harriger Brazill & Graf, said he is representing the residence’s buyers, who are his parents, Kay and Doug Sanford.
“My parents were both born in Lubbock, lifelong residents, and big fans and supporters of Tech, both in the sports program and, more importantly, the academic program,” he said.
Because of their connection to Tech, Sanford said his parents were happy to take part in the auction.
“My mom is a Tech graduate, and so they were happy when they were looking to buy a house in this neighborhood, that the seller would be the university.
Regardless of who received the property, an auction, such as this, could be beneficial for the community.
Marty Higgenbotham, president and owner of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, said this auction is a great opportunity for people in the community.
“I think it’s important,” he said regarding the auction of the residence. “I think the college made a great decision to auction off because many times in a private treaty, somebody says ‘I would have liked to have the property, but I didn’t get a chance because I didn’t know it was for sale’ and all that stuff.”
In an auction scenario, Higgenbotham said everyone has an equal opportunity to be present, as it is an open-forum sale.
“Everybody has an equal opportunity to be the high bidder,” he said.
In addition to the residence, the residence’s furnishings were also auctioned off to the highest bidder.
Even though there were not a lot of furnishings being auctioned off, Higgenbotham said all auctioned items are top-quality.
“I think, probably, some of the more interesting things is actually some of the china,” he said. “There’s some beautiful, water-proof china here. In addition to that, the dining room set is extremely nice.”
Whether one is a potential bidder or someone who is just previewing the home, the auction could be an impactful event.
Richard Morton, Owner/Auctioneer Classic Auctions & Estate Sales of Texas in Amarillo, said he and his wife, Donna Morton, came to the auction, as they are big Tech supporters and wanted to be a part of something greater.
“This is a historic mansion,” he said regarding the residence.
Being a part of history is not the only reason Richard Morton said he wanted to attend the auction.
“Because it supports the auction method,” he said regarding another reason he was present at the auction.
Along with supporting the opportunity to be a part of the auction, Donna Morton said she simply loves being at auctions.
“We just love to support the auctioneer,” she said.
