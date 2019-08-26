The Texas Tech System Chancellor's residence, located at 4708 21st St., will be auctioned off along with its furnishings at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, LTD, Inc. in cooperation with Elements Realty Group LLC announced the auction, which will take place online and at the property, earlier today, according to a Higgenbotham news release. The 8,073 square-foot home sits on a fully landscaped and irrigated 1.438 acres of property.
Along with the house, which also has a second storage garage, furnishings within the residence will be auctioned, according to the news release. Furnishing includes furniture from the living room, family room, dining room and bedroom, a baby grand piano, outdoor furniture and more.
To preview the property, the residence is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to the news release. For those who want to bid on the property and want more information, one can contact Chris Vaughn at auction@higgenbotham.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.