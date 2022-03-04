President Lawrence Schovanec announced Texas Tech has suspended the reporting of COVID-19 on its dashboard effective immediately on March 4.
This decision came after the City of Lubbock stopped its dashboard used throughout the pandemic Tuesday March 1.
According to the news release, Tech will continue to offer testing and vaccinations for the remainder of the spring semester.
