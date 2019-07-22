Results from a recent Texas Tech study shows that intermittent fasting could solve nutritional problems for active individuals.
Intermittent fasting is a term used for various diet plans that route fasting and non-fasting activities, according to a Tech news release. Intermittent fasting has been made known by nutrition and fitness industries, and professionals say that this relatively new dieting routine can boost metabolism and enhance brain power.
The study that was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at the impact of time-restricted feeding, a type of intermittent fasting in 18 to 30-year-olds, according to the news release. The study showed that a woman consuming all her calories in an eight-hour period was the same as when she would eat her food on a normal basis of about 13 hours.
Grant Tinsley, author of the study and assistant professor in the Tech Department of Kinesiology, said TFC is one of many options for people to increase muscle and improve exercise performance, according to the news release. If one is consuming the same protein, he or she could achieve any of these goals with a variety of feeding schedules.
The study also finds that TFC could be a solution for shedding fat, according to the news release.
