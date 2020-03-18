Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent an email to the Tech community confirming a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was evacuated from Europe and tested positive for the virus on Sunday as they returned to Lubbock, according to the email. The student is being quarantined in isolation and members of his or her family have been contacted.
Despite a student testing positive for COVID-19, Schovanec noted that Tech followed strict protocol for transportation and accommodations with CDC guidance for those returning to the country, according to the email.
Tech and the City of Lubbock will have a joint press conference at 5:30 p.m. with city officials.
