Robyn Judd died at the age of 29. She was a graduate student in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Judd died in a car crash on Sunday, March 28, 2021, according to a memo from the Office of the Dean of Students. The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Unit reported that Judd died due to injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Texas Tech flag will be lowered in her honor on Monday, April 5.
