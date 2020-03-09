For the 2020-21 academic year, Chase Seabolt was selected to serve as the editor-in-chief for The Daily Toreador, the student newspaper at Texas Tech, Monday.
The Toreador Media committee selected Seabolt, a sophomore creative media industries major from Rowlett and current managing editor at The Daily Toreador, after interviewing him and Austin Watts, a senior journalism major from Sweetwater and current editor-in-chief at The Daily Toreador.
After being selected, Seabolt said he was at a loss for words.
“I didn’t expect to get it to be honest,” he said. “I’m excited to see what the next year holds, and what we can do and how to make The DT better.”
As the next editor-in-chief, Seabolt said he wants to focus on reader and community engagement.
“That’s a big thing I want to touch on and kind of turn around,” he said.
In the upcoming academic year, Watts said Seabolt can offer a different perspective as the next editor-in-chief.
“Chase brings a lot of good ideas to the table,” he said. “He brings a lot of modern, new inspiration to the paper.”
Seabolt can take The Daily Toreador a step further, whether it be in the print or online edition, Watts said.
“Our platforms need to be as engaging as possible on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” Watts said regarding changes he still wants to see in the future, “and just continuing to make sure that we engage and interact with our followers and keep that alive and continue to grow.”
The Toreador Media committee considers a variety of factors when selecting The Daily Toreador’s next editor-in-chief.
Rich Rice, chair of the Toreador Media committee and Tech professor of technical communication and rhetoric, said looking for the next editor-in-chief is a complex process.
“We spend several years working on a committee, so that we can see the growth and development of The DT over time,” he said. “The process includes taking in an application from candidates.”
Both candidates that applied for the position have extraordinary experience at The Daily Toreador, Rice said. Having difficulty choosing between two qualified candidates is a good problem to have.
In addition to looking at applications, the committee considers the publication’s budget, researches other student newspapers to see how they operate and listens to the perspectives of the committee’s representatives.
Regardless, Rice said he really likes the objectivity and independence of The Daily Toreador.
“The continued direction of The DT is really inspiring,” he said. “It’s really interesting to think about the value of a school newspaper today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.