With plans for in-person class meetings and testing being conducted online after Thanksgiving break, providing housing at Texas Tech still may be an issue with some students.
Some students may plan to return to the dorms after the break and some may plan to return in January for the spring semester. These choices have prompted Tech University Student Housing to prepare for students not coming back until January but to also plan for those students who need to stay in the dorms during Thanksgiving and possibly winter break.
Sean Duggan, managing director of University Student Housing, said the residence halls will be open through all of Thanksgiving break, and Student Housing will work with students, who cannot go home during winter break, to provide some type of housing.
“West Village and Carpenter Wells are available twelve months a year, so students can be coming and going,” he said. “If a student has nowhere to go, maybe an international student, of course we will work with them to provide temporary housing if needed.”
Regarding how move-outs will be conducted, Duggan said when students moved in for the fall semester, they had to schedule a block of time to move in. However, that will not be enforced when moving out because everyone's schedule is different.
Students are encouraged to do their best to stay safe while moving out, Duggan said.
“We are providing all the cleaning and doing everything in our power to keep the halls healthy and sanitized,” he said.
D'aun Green, associate managing director for University Student Housing, said there still are precautions students are encouraged to follow.
“Since opening, we’ve tried to follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” she said. “We don’t allow groups to gather in the lobbies or study rooms to best enforce social distancing, and it has helped mitigate the spread in our community.”
Green wants students who live on campus to know that they should have been sent an email called the break intent form, she said.
The break intent forms help housing know which halls will be the most populated during the break, so Student Housing can plan on having more or less staff, Green said.
“If you haven’t filled out the break intent form, please do so because it helps us plan on where resources need to be open during the break,” she said.
Kensly Carabantes, a freshman nutrition major from Houston, said she does not think it is worth it for students to come back to campus for the few weeks after Thanksgiving break.
“I’m leaving for Houston for Thanksgiving break, but I’ve decided to just stay in Houston until we need to come back for next semester,” she said.
In her case, Carabantes said, it does not make sense to leave and then come back if she is going to end up leaving a week later.
“I’m going to just take what I need and treat it as if it were a vacation,” she said. “I’ll leave a majority of my stuff here because it is easier to leave the big stuff here.”
For more information about housing on campus, visit the Tech University Student Housing website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.