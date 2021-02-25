Gilbert Garcia died at the age of 35. He was a graduate student in the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration.
Garcia died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, according to a memo from the Office of the Dean of Students.
The Texas Tech flag will be lowered in his honor on a later date.
