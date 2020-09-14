Texas Tech has joined the Coalition for College, a group consisting of more than 150 public and private colleges and universities across the U.S. working to improve access to college for under-resourced, low-income and first-generation students.
Coalition for College member institutions are required to meet at least two of three requirements, according to a Tech news release. These requirements include access, which consists of enrollment including at least 20 percent low-income or underrepresented students, affordability, which consists of students graduating with low to no debt, and success, which consists of the graduation rate of the institution being 70 percent or higher.
Jason Hale, interim executive director of undergraduate admissions, said joining the coalition demonstrates Tech’s continued commitment to providing opportunity and access to students, according to the news release.
The coalition provides a set of online college planning tools called MyCoalition that assists students in preparing to apply for college for free, according to the news release.
Stacy Kostell, CEO of the Coalition College, said she is thrilled to add Tech as a partner in this work and looks forward to reaching more students this year, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.