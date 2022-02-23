The conversation is resurfacing again on whether affirmative action is doing more harm than good when it comes to university admissions. Harvard and the University of North Carolina are bringing their cases to the Supreme Court, for the justices to decided to hear the challenge of affirmative action usage.
Affirmative action was first used by President John F. Kennedy in the ‘60s to ensure that applicants for employment opportunities were treated equally according to the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity website. What began as an initiative to promote diverse opportunities for employment spread into equal opportunity for school admissions.
Richard Rosen, a law professor from the Texas Tech Law School, said Supreme Court can overrule the Grutter vs. Bollinger case which would decide that race cannot be used as a factor under the 14th amendments Equal Protection Clause.
“In 2003, in a case called Grutter vs. Bollinger, dealing with the University of Michigan Law School,” Rosen said. “That which is a state school of course, that colleges and universities may use race as one factor in determining whether to admit a student it’s one among many. It can’t be the deciding factor.” Rosen said when the United States adopted the 14th amendment places like Michigan and California had to reshape the way they structured admission.
Now, with the current situation with Harvard and UNC, Asian students are not being admitted regardless of the qualifications. In response, universities are defending themselves by pushing a need for diversity, Rosen said.
“I think it (Supreme Court) will hear the cases next term. And that means you won’t know until June of 2023 probably, so I don’t know how the court’s going to rule,” Rosen said.
With this court hearing being brought up for discussions, the questions remains if this will affect all college students or if it affects them at the moment.
Jason Hale, executive director for undergraduates admissions said Tech does not use affirmative action when deciding admissions. However, Tech is continuously making efforts to make the campus more diverse.
“We continue to diversify the class through many different ways. Through our recruitment efforts,” Hale from Lubbock said. “our outreach with the community, our engagement. But it really starts with our programs that are on campus for current students.”
While he has been in the office for admissions for 12 years, Hale said affirmative action has not been needed because Tech talks with all students for potential recruitment, regardless of race, ethnicity, background and socioeconomic background.
Tech’s admission process tries to mimic the demographics of Texas, Hale said. One of the ways Tech recruits a diverse class is following the trends that are represented in high school graduates.
“What we’ll find is that in 2025, there will be a dramatic shift in our demographic population, where you’ll see birth rates, for all goes back to birth rates, but looking at a decline in your white population and growth in Hispanic,” Hale said. “In kind of a steady you know, graduation rate, high school graduation rate for Black and African American students.”
These demographic shifts in high school graduates will project Tech admissions in the future Hale said. This is why there is no need for affirmative action when projections as such in 10-15 years showcase a diverse Texas and high school graduates. Which then will represent Tech’s demographics in the future.
While race is not a factor into a student’s admissions, Hale said that admissions job is to ensure students are academically prepared for success at Tech.
“There’s several things that we look at. We look at their academic performance in high school, especially in our core subjects of English, math, science, social studies and foreign language. But we look overall at how that student performed academically in high school.Are they prepared?” Hale said.
Tech admissions looks at cognitive things like persistence, determination and grit, Hale said. In 2021, the fall-admitted class at around 52 percent came from a diverse background.
While admissions do not use race and ethnicity as admissions, Hale said he thinks Tech has done a great job in representing students from all backgrounds and showing the opportunities that are available here at Tech.
Tech as a whole does not use affirmative action, which means that a Tech-affiliated college must follow the same policy. Ashley Langdon, the assistant dean of alumni relations and communications in the Texas Tech Law School said, the law school makes diversity admission efforts when it comes to race and diversity within the college.
“They (School of Law) don’t use affirmative action. But when, when looking at applications, they do take in consideration of what this could bring or what the student could bring to Tech and whatnot,” said Langdon.
According to the School of Law website, the Student Advisory Board provides support for traditionally underrepresented student populations and creates a supportive and collaborative environment for law students.
The web page also states that the alumni Special Committee on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice provides resources to increase the awareness of race related issues on campus.
“We publish an annual diversity report and it’s done just two years in a row. So it’s pretty new …,” Langdon said. “You can pull up those reports, they talk about some of the admissions efforts in that area.”
Tech does not use affirmative action as a factor for admissions, but the university and individual colleges still aim to increase the diversity within these institutions so that they represent the current populations.
