For current Texas Tech undergraduate students, the Tech scholarship application is an opportunity that could provide necessary financial support as they prepare for upcoming semesters.
Even a few weeks after the application’s Oct. 1 open date, Christina Rosson, director of scholarships and student employment for Tech, said completing the scholarship application, which can be accessed on the Tech Scholarships website and is closed Feb. 1, 2021, allows students a chance to obtain financial support.
Completing this application puts students in the pool for scholarships at three levels: the university level, the college level and the department level, Rosson said. It is encouraged that students to apply over winter break.
“There is no advantage to doing it early, as midterms are happening,” Rosson said.
A student is more likely to forget about the application or decide it is too much work if they decide to do it during the semester, Rosson said.
In addition, a majority of colleges and departments on campus use all of their scholarship money for retention purposes, Rosson said.
Each scholarship within the three levels has varying requirements, Rosson said. For example, there may be 400 scholarships from which money can be awarded and 400 different sets of criteria a student must meet.
“Scholarship donors give their money to the university, and every donor has their own requirements,” she said.
Most donor requirements refer to geographic location, Rosson said. Examples of this include students from certain counties or students who attended a certain high school.
Additionally, Rosson said donors usually have a preference of grade point average, major, college, student organization, leadership, student association and more.
However, Rosson said some donors’ criteria are too strict, and the scholarship committees will have to ask the donor to adjust it.
“Our favorites are the ones that have no criteria,” Rosson said, “They’re just nice pots of money that we can spend.”
Some colleges and departments also have specific requirements.
Mitzi Lauderdale, associate academic dean for students for the Tech College of Human Sciences, said the college requires students to fill out the Tech mass application. Additionally, a student is required to have a major within the college, every scholarship requires a thank-you letter be sent to the donor, and the average GPA cutoff is a 3.0.
“We do have some below that and some higher than that,” Lauderdale said.
Each department within the college has their own set of endowments and scholarships they award, Lauderdale said. Each endowment is set up with its own requirements. However, the college has some scholarships that are not specific to a certain major.
“I’ll tell you, students don’t apply,” Lauderdale said. “It’s not as competitive as you might think.”
It depends on what department as to how many students apply, Rosson said. There are some cases in which a professor may believe a student is perfect for a scholarship based on the individual’s GPA and involvement within the community. But that student may never apply for the scholarship.
Claire Cleveland, administrator for scholarships within the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources, said she believes it is very important for students to complete the mass application as well.
The main requirement the CASNR scholarship committee uses to decide who should receive a scholarship is GPA, Cleveland said. The GPA requirement changes every spring. The scholarship committee meets every year around March and April to determine the next year’s requirement.
However, Cleveland said similar to all scholarships within colleges and departments, each scholarship has its own requirements.
“We have to piece it together, kind of like a puzzle, to find where the students fit best,” Cleveland said.
CASNR sends out the link to scholarship applications several times throughout the semester, Cleveland said.
To find the continuing student scholarship application, as well as links to resources for external scholarships visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/scholarships/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.