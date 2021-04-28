Arbor Day is a holiday about celebrating the beauty of nature, much like Earth Day. Texas Tech has an interesting tradition where plants are planted every year around campus in celebration of Arbor Day.
Charles Leatherwood, the managing director for Grounds Maintenance at Tech, discussed some of the history of Arbor Day at Tech and the grounds maintenance crew’s involvement with the holiday.
“The very first Arbor Day on campus happened in 1938,” Leatherwood said. “They went and planted a lot of plants around campus and around the buildings. Back when John Montford was the chancellor, back in 1996, they had this whole campus beautification started again.”
Arbor Day is usually on the last Friday of April, Leatherwood said. Pre-COVID-19, there were approximately 256 student groups helping the grounds crew plant on that day. Leatherwood said he appreciated when those student groups came out to help because the spring and summer plants could all be planted around campus within a couple of hours. Unfortunately, it was different last year and will be slightly different this year.
“Last year because of campus closing, we didn’t have an organized Arbor Day per say,” Leatherwood said. “We staggered our guys out, and we went ahead and planted the core of campus.”
Leatherwood said they wanted to see some type of normalcy last year, and it would be nice for returning faculty and students to see the plants are up and looking good.
Arbor Day this year will be held on April 30, Leatherwood said. Approval was given by Tech President Lawrence Schovanec to have 500 participants to help plant this year and they will help plant approximately 26,000 plants. The plants being used for Arbor Day will include geraniums, akalifa and many other plants with lots of color.
Troy Pike is the activities coordinator for Student Union and Activities at Tech. Pike described the difference between Arbor Day, the national holiday, and what Tech does as tradition for Arbor Day.
“Usually when people think of Arbor Day they think of planting trees,” Pike said. “We are not going to plant trees, we will be planting flower beds instead. We will be planting at the Broadway entrance, Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Tech Administration Building. We have been doing this now for the past 22 years.”
Pike said last year Arbor Day was not possible to do, so it is important to do Arbor Day this year so that tradition can continue to live on.
“I think Arbor Day is a great way to give back,” Pike said. “We know this campus is absolutely beautiful and the grounds maintenance does a ton of work all year long to make it look great. This is a good way to realize that the semester is coming to an end, so everyone should do what they can to make campus look great for graduation and for the last couple weeks of campus.”
Pike said they want things to get back to normal and that obviously this year there will not be as many people participating in Arbor Day as usual. However, Pike said this is a good way to maintain a long tradition, and it could be a great way to hope for the best for the future.
