Days before the Thanksgiving break, most students are already awaiting their return home. For those who have not made plans to travel, considering how to get back home efficiently may be one’s priority.
At Texas Tech, students may utilize local services to get back home for the holidays.
Christine Self, associate director of Tech Parent and Family Relations, said bus trips will be available for students wanting to travel to a certain city in Texas during the Thanksgiving, winter and even spring break.
“The bus trips are operated by a third party vendor called BreakShuttle,” she said. “We’ve been working with them since, I believe, 2013 to provide bus trips home.”
During the Thanksgiving break, a student can buy a ticket for one-way travel to Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and El Paso, according to the BreakShuttle website. Those wanting to travel round-trip must buy two separate tickets, one heading to a certain city and one heading back to Tech.
“Thanksgiving is, by far, our most utilized trip,” Self said. “I believe, last year, we had close to 700 students take the trips home for Thanksgiving. It’s very well utilized.”
Students can purchase tickets to the same cities excluding El Paso for the winter and spring break, according to the BreakShuttle website. Prices and drop-off and pick-up locations vary in each city.
To get a seat on a bus, Self said she encourages students to buy tickets as soon as possible. She said there will be no refunds for tickets, so students need to be certain they are traveling using the BreakShuttle service.
“Students can purchase tickets there, or their parents can purchase them for them,” Self said. “That’s, mostly, how we market the trips is we let the parents of students know about them in our newsletters. We have about 21,000 subscribers to that parent newsletter, so parents are typically the ones who purchase the tickets home for their student.”
The BreakShuttle service also is made known through other platforms, Self said. These include social media, TechAnnounce, information spread through the residence halls and the Parent and Family Relations website.
In addition to getting tickets through BreakShuttle, there also are preparations one may need to take before departing from campus.
Morgan Brannon, administrator at Tech PFR, said a student can visit the BreakShuttle website for specific information on departure and arrival dates and locations and get reminders about important factors to consider.
“On the top of their page, on BreakShuttle, is this link to sign up for email notifications,” she said. “They can receive 10 percent off their first order of tickets, which can help defer some of the cost.”
Another aspect students need to know about are updates to where the buses will be located on campus, Brannon said.
For the Thanksgiving break trip, buses will leave campus on Nov. 27 north of the Student Union Building on 15th Street, according to the Parent and Family Relations website. The buses will return to Lubbock on Dec. 1.
For the winter break trip, buses will leave campus on Dec. 12 south of the SUB in the band parking lot, according to the Parent and Family Relations website. The buses will return to Lubbock on Jan. 12.
Departure times vary depending on the city to which the student is traveling, according to the BreakShuttle website.
“They are charter buses,” Brannon said regarding the buses that BreakShuttle selects for Tech. “Some of them are updated and super modern, but there are some that have Wi-Fi capability and outlets.”
Making sure one’s phone, laptop and other devices are charged before departing on the bus is a good idea, Brannon said, as it is not for certain if the buses leaving Tech will have charging capabilities.
“Obviously, there will be stops for the bus drivers because they have to have stops and breaks,” she said regarding another consideration before riding on the bus. “But, it is a straight shot from campus to whichever city you’re traveling to.”
If a bus is not a viable option, students may take a round-trip flight home for the holidays.
Regarding holiday travel, especially during the Thanksgiving break, Lia Vincent, owner of Vincent Vacations travel agency, said there are different preparations people need to take, as most people have already booked their Thanksgiving travel plans.
“Airfare becomes available 330 days in advance of your return ticket if you’re booking a round-trip ticket,” she said regarding one aspect to consider. “So, the earlier the better during Thanksgiving because it’s the busiest time to travel domestically.”
Google Flights is a program Vincent said could be beneficial to find the best flight plan. Although, the program cannot access prices for Southwest Airlines.
In addition to planning the flight, arriving at the airport may be another thing to keep in mind.
“I would arrive extra early since it’s a really busy time,” Vincent said.
Even though there are different ways to travel back home, some students intend on staying on campus.
Beth Mora, international student life administrator in the Tech Office of International Affairs, said in addition to those students who choose to stay on campus for the Thanksgiving break, some international students stay on campus for different reasons.
Some international students either do not have vehicles or enough money for flights, Mora said.
“They value their education, so that’s where they’re investing their money,” she said. “They may not have excess funds to be able to go to spend money on a bus or flight to wherever.”
Even if an international student does not have close family members in the United States, Mora said they may have extended family living in the country.
Regardless, Mora said the BreakShuttle service could be a good option for international students who just need to get around the state.
Even though there are a variety of options to travel back home, multiple students stay on campus during the Thanksgiving break.
During the Thanksgiving break, Mora said students are allowed to stay in the dorms, but the dining halls are closed. She said there are different opportunities for those to get pass this obstacle.
“We partner with community members to offer a community potluck,” she said. “We do that on Black Friday. That was a tradition that we started last year.”
Taking students on Walmart runs, so they can buy enough food for Thanksgiving break is another way Mora said they help students.
For the winter break, Mora said the dorms are closed, so they communicate with students, international or not, who have yet to create a plan on where they will be going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.