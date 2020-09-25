The Student Union Building always has been a place on campus where students can gather and socialize.
With issues that arise from the pandemic, staff at the SUB have worked to make the building a safe place for all who enter. As multiple people walk through the building at any given time, one may wonder what precautions are implemented to deal with any crowding.
Dan Burns, managing director for Tech Student Union and Activities, said the staff was able to take copious safeguards to ensure the safety of people inside the building.
“We took a number of steps to make certain that the flow of traffic and the congregation areas are under control,” he said.
There are signs around the building including television monitors and tape on the floor to dictate traffic flow, Burns said. Stickers have been placed 6 feet apart to remind those inside to keep their distance. The building has been arranged to make social distancing simple as can be.
In addition, Burns said a majority of the furniture was removed from the facility and what furniture remains has been distanced. The building staff made sure to order sanitizing equipment, cleaners and lights.
“We bought equipment that is filled with a sanitizing chemical that is eco-friendly,” he said. “It doesn’t harm furniture or anybody. We have changed our air filters to the CDC-recommended brand to best filter out the air that is in the building.”
Jon Mark Bernal, associate managing director of Tech Student Union and Activities, said increased cleaning has been implemented at the SUB. Certain precautions have been implemented that are specific to tables.
“We created a card. On one side, it displays Raider Red, and it says in large, green letters that this table is free to use,” he said. “On the opposite side, it has the Masked Rider, and in red letters it says this place needs to be cleaned.”
When people are seeking a table to sit at, Bernal said one can sit at a table with a green card. Once one is done sitting at the table, it is encouraged for him or her to flip the card to the red side to notify the custodians the table needs to be cleaned.
The custodians work each day to ensure that when a card is on the red side, they go to that table, clean it and then flip the sign back to green for students to sit down at a sanitized table, Bernard said.
The SUB has no maximum capacity for the building as a whole, rather there is a capacity for each room inside of the building, Bernal said. The staff walked through the entire building with the fire marshal to figure out what capacity would look like in different areas.
“We walked in together to find out what we could use, and what we did was mark unavailable seats with red tape and mark available seats with green tape,” he said. “It really helped us implement social distancing in that area.”
Jack Blaisdell, a junior mechanical engineering major, said he visited the SUB and felt the staff has done a good job keeping the place clean.
“I think they are doing a fantastic job, they have hand sanitizers everywhere,” he said. “They shutdown the water fountains and have spacing seating. Everything that can be done they have been doing and more.”
