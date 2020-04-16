With the need to stay isolated, different aspects of college courses were translated to an online format. Among these aspects, academic dishonesty is an issue the Texas Tech community continues to combat, even with all students online.
Even before the transition to an online format, academic dishonesty in online courses is an issue that Tech staff and faculty deal with.
Melanie Hart, vice provost for Tech eLearning and Academic Partnerships, said
“We’ve been in the process of looking at academic dishonesty for a while within online courses,” she said. “So, that wasn’t a new discussion.”
For some faculty who have not taught online courses before, Hart said they provided them with strategies and resources to deal with the issue. At Tech, some faculty use Blackboard SafeAssign, which detects any plagiarism on submitted assignments, Respondus LockDown Browser, which prevents students taking a digital exam from going to another website or program on the same device, and Proctorio, which is an application that records the testing area around a student’s computer and flags recordings if certain behaviors are noticed.
In addition, Hart said there are different ways to create exams on Blackboard to lessen the chance of academic dishonesty. One example of this is a faculty member using a test bank where students taking the same exam get different questions.
“So, a lot of what we’re doing is changing the design of certain exams,” she said. “Another thing is moving away from high-stakes testing and have the students do more of a project-based assignment or an opportunity to do an open-book, open-note exam where you can’t just go and find the specific answer. You have to understand the content to be able to answer the question.”
To further deal with the issue of academic dishonesty, Hart said the eLearning department is working with the Tech Office of Student Conduct to let them know the plans they have in place.
In the chance a faculty member has to report a student for academic dishonesty, they can access the university’s Academic Integrity Incident Report Form, which can be found on the Tech Office of Student Conduct website. Information on what is considered academic dishonesty and steps faculty should take can be found on this website as well.
With the transition to online classes, JaWana Green, managing director of the Tech Office of Student Conduct, said the reporting process has not changed.
“We’ll address it just the same as if you were on campus,” she said.
Dealing with academic dishonesty online is not a new task for the Office of Student Conduct, Green said.
Regarding information on academic dishonesty and how to report incidents, Green said the office created material to share to other people and departments. Before the campus closures, she said the office’s staff would do in-person presentations about academic dishonesty.
“Faculty are reaching out to us about different resources, tools that they can share with their students,” she said.
In addition to helping people report incidents, which has not changed due to closures on campus, Green said the staff also will talk to students about any questions they may have.
Mairead Kiernan, associate director of the Tech Office of Student Conduct, said they give students the option to speak over the phone or Zoom.
“It’s harder to be proactive right now,” Kiernan said. “But we’re still able to be educational with students once they come to us.”
Along with being available to answer questions, Kiernan said the office’s staff checks in with students to see how they are doing.
Even though all classes transitioned to an online format, Kiernan said there also has not been a change in the number of academic dishonesty incidents. The online format just changes how the dishonesty occurs.
“How it happens online, it really just depends,” Kiernan said. “It depends on some proactive measures, but it’s the same as it happens in a class.”
Collusion, use of outside resources and plagiarism are examples of academic dishonesty that can take place in person or online, Kiernan said.
Despite the types of academic dishonesty, how academic dishonesty occurs may depend on the students in a certain course.
There is a handful of students who try to get around the system, Hart said. But there are those students who work to remain honest.
“In general, I think most of the students are very honest,” Hart said. “They follow the motto of ‘strive for honor,’ and they show academic integrity over and over again.”
