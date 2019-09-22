As Texas gun laws went into effect earlier this month, some have questions about how those laws will be enforced. For those at Texas Tech, learning about these laws may be necessary to understand how college regulations will be affected.
Multiple state laws regarding firearms were passed during the 86th Texas Legislature and took effect on Sept. 1, according to the Texas State Law Library website. These laws have a variety of impacts on one’s life, whether it be how one stores a weapon, where one can carry a firearm and what situations a person can have a firearm without being charged.
When considering how these laws affect a person’s life, one may wonder how these laws can impact regulations on a college campus.
Regarding current firearm regulations on campus, Ronald Phillips, Tech chief compliance and security officer, said one needs to consider that open carry, which allows a licensed individual to carry a weapon on their person openly, is not allowed on the Tech campus, but concealed carry, which allows a licensed individual to carry a concealed handgun, is allowed on campus. He said a lot of education and training is necessary to get licensed.
“Even on campus, there are certain areas where you can’t carry into,” he said regarding Tech Operating Policies and Procedures.
Whether it be exclusionary zones selected by state law, such as government meetings, polling areas, collegiate interscholastic or sporting events and more, or exclusionary zones designated by Tech, such as the Recreation Center, counseling facilities, laboratories and more, according to Tech Operating Policy and Procedure 10.22, handguns are not allowed in certain areas on campus despite concealed carry regulations allowing one to carry a concealed handgun.
With the execution of laws in early September, Phillips said open carry and concealed carry will remain the same. He said the recently added gun laws will not change how the university operates.
Although, Phillips said there could be some indirect effects from these gun laws. House Bill 121 one of the recent gun laws he said could provide some defense for those who unknowingly enter an exclusionary zone on campus with a handgun.
“It provides a legal defense for licensed handgun owners who unknowingly enter into an establishment that bans firearms, and they leave as long as they’re asked to leave,” he said.
If one is prosecuted for accidentally bringing a handgun into an exclusionary zone, Phillips said one could raise the law as a defense if he or she left the establishment after being asked to leave.
Despite this law, Jill Stangl, managing director and attorney at law at Tech Student Legal Services, said people at Tech still need to be cognizant of the signage regarding exclusionary zones. She said a 30.06 sign means one cannot carry a handgun in a certain area even if licensed, and a 30.07 sign means one cannot openly carry a handgun.
“That’s the biggest thing students need to be aware of when they’re out in public,” she said regarding how people on college campuses can avoid this situation in the first place if they read signs regarding exclusionary zones and remember that they are carrying a handgun.
Regardless, this law could affect college communities in different ways.
“That doesn’t impact us directly,” Phillips said. “But in a situation where we had a licensed individual carry into a space that was excluded, that could be a defense that they could raise if that incident was prosecuted.”
HB 1177 is another law Phillips said could have an indirect effect on college communities, such as the Tech community.
The law prohibits unlicensed individuals from being charged with carrying a handgun while evacuating from or returning to a declared local or state disaster area, according to the Texas State Law Library website. Disaster shelters are also allowed to accommodate those carrying a handgun.
Regarding the law being utilized during a situation on or near campus, Phillips said there are a lot of questions on how the law could be executed.
“We would certainly work with all law enforcement to certainly carry out the intent of any laws that have been passed,” he said regarding HB 1177.
Even though there are multiple laws regarding firearms that went into effect in September, people on a college campus may need to consider the actual impact these laws will have on their lives.
“The laws that went into effect, there are eight of them, they just loosen some restrictions,” Stangl said. “From what I’ve seen, there’s nothing sweeping with these laws.”
For students who have questions about local and campus laws or require legal services, Stangl said she hears a lot of questions about what is allowed on campus.
“The questions about guns are more what can they do because they don’t want to get into trouble,” she said. “If they have a prior criminal record, what does that mean in regards to their rights to possess firearms and obtain a License to Carry?”
Even if there were some slight effects due to new laws, Stangl said there are multiple online resources aimed at informing the Tech community of what is legal regarding campus carry.
“The campus community has done a very good job of getting the word out and what you’re allowed to do and what you’re aren’t allowed to do,” she said.
Education about gun laws and dangerous situations involving firearms may be needed for a college student to know what is allowed on campus.
Tech Police Department Lieutenant Amy Ivey said with recent shootings in Texas, such as the shooting on Aug. 3 in a Walmart in El Paso and the shooting on Aug. 31 in Midland-Odessa, causes an increase in awareness.
“It always heightens their awareness that it could happen here in Lubbock, Texas or the Texas Tech campus just because a lot of these active shooters look for areas where they can create the most mass murder,” she said. “But we do offer an active shooter program where we go out and give it to the faculty, staff and students.”
Educating the Tech community about when one can carry a firearm, whether it be in active-shooter situations or not, is a goal, Ivey said, Tech PD works to accomplish. One should consider that new Texas laws provide different opportunities during dangerous situations.
“It’s just another opportunity for the individuals that are law-abiding citizens, that have their license to carry, that choose to carry it to protect themselves or protect others if there is an event that happens on campus,” she said.
Despite how these state laws will impact colleges, such as Tech, understanding current regulations may be the first step one takes.
“We’ve been fortunate in that we’ve not had very many issues relating to campus carry,” Phillips said. “The people that we’ve had on our campus that has carried have been responsible and followed the law and our policies. We just hope it continues in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.