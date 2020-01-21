For students who spent their first year of college at Texas Tech, one may know about the university's On-Campus Residence Requirement.
The university residence hall policy requires students to live on campus if they have less than 30 post-high school hours of academic credit, according to Tech University Student Housing.
Michael Prouty, coordinator of client relations and research in Tech University Housing, said the first-year residence requirement is derived from statistics regarding first-year college students being more successful when living on campus.
A first-year student is classified as someone who has completed 30 hours of post-high school credit or has completed two full semesters at a major institution, Prouty said. These semesters do not have to be 15-hour semester as long as one completes both a fall and spring semester.
The biggest misconception of the 30-hour requirement is that those 30 hours must be taken after the date of the student’s high school graduation, Prouty said.
Any advanced placement credit, dual credit or credit by exams taken throughout high school count toward a degree but do not count toward the residence requirement, Prouty said.
The hours do not have to transfer to Tech, Prouty said. Although, those credits must have counted as credit at a student’s previous institution, and students must have made a D or above.
There are exemption applications that can be submitted either in person or in paper, Prouty said. These exemptions may include financial or personal hardships where student’s needs cannot be met on campus.
There are more options that would allow students to be exempted from this policy.
There are non-traditional options to be exempted if a student is married, has a child, served in the military or is 21, Prouty said.
“You also have your commuter status. If your parents or legal guardians’ primary residence is within a 60-mile radius of Lubbock and has been for the previous six months, you qualify as a commuter,” he said. “If it’s a legal guardianship, they have to have been a legal guardian for the previous 12 months.”
Janis Haney, associate managing director of the client relations welcome center, said she has worked at Tech for 31 years and has always remembered the residence requirement.
"We do have information from institutional research that shows that students that live on campus have better GPAs than students that live off campus,” she said.
The university does a very good job helping students get a great learning environment, facility and the roommate they need, Haney said.
Haney said it is difficult for students to make relationships off campus, as the only time they see people are classes.
“We offer many options. We have everything from triple rooms, which is a very affordable living environment, to West Village, our apartments,” Haney said.
Paz Perez, a senior business management major from Salado, said she has lived on campus for three years and loves the requirement.
“I honestly felt that it was amazing because I wasn’t going to have to worry about having a car or worry about riding the bus to campus,” she said.
The requirement has given Perez the opportunity to create more relationships and meet with professors more often, she said.
“The benefits of living on campus outweigh having my own place/apartment," she said. "Even though I don’t have my own bathroom, I’d still choose living on campus.”
