Despite issues the COVID-19 pandemic posed for colleges across the nation, Texas Tech recently hit a long-time goal of over 40,000 students enrolled during Fall 2020.
The exact total student enrollment for the fall semester is 40,322, according to the Tech Institutional Research Factbook. This was an increase from the 38,742 total student enrollment in Fall 2019.
In Fall 2020, undergraduate student enrollment is 33,269, graduate student enrollment is 6,635 and law school student enrollment is 418, according to the Factbook. Each of these sections increased from Fall 2019, which has undergraduate student enrollment of 32,125, graduate student enrollment of 6,213 and law school student enrollment of 404.
Tech’s total full-time student enrollment for this fall is 33,252 and part-time student enrollment is 7,070, according to the Factbook. In fall 2019, full-time enrollment was recorded as 32,124 and part-time was 6,618.
Additionally, the total female population on the Tech campus this fall is 19,986, the total male population is 20,209 and the total number of genders not reported is 127, according to the Factbook. Last fall, the female population was 18,992, the total male population was 19,633 and the total genders not reported was 117.
Regardless, meeting the total student enrollment goal with 40,322 students consisted of years of effort from members of the campus community.
Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management at Tech, said it is important to keep in mind that all face-to-face recruitment efforts halted at the end of March beginning of April last Spring. There was a three-week period where students were not applying for admissions and they
When the university realized the campus closure would last longer than a couple weeks, Hansard they immediately started to examine ways to move recruitment efforts online. All recruitment events were online within 10 days.
Hansard believes enrollment continued its upward trend, despite the circumstances, because Tech was very honest and was as transparent as possible throughout the process of moving online last spring and determining the fate of fall semester, she said. Additionally, Tech was extremely accessible during that time, specifically asking what questions students and families had.
Tech immediately called all students who applied for admission or who had been admitted and reached out to campus community partners as well to update them on what was happening as much as they could, Hansard said. The university wanted to make sure incoming freshmen would be able to have that freshmen experience, after having their senior year of high school ripped away.
“We were working together as a campus not only to recruit the students, but to ensure when these students arrived to campus that they were going to be able to have as much of a first-year experience as we could provide in a safe environment,” she said.
There was a true emphasis on having as many hybrid and face-to-face classes on campus for the first-year students, Hansard said.
However, Hansard said it is important to note the journey to reach over 40,000 students enrolled did not start this year but has in fact been going on for the past decade.
Rob Stewart, senior vice provost at Tech, said the over 40,000 goal was established a few administrations ago, and 2020 was the year to reach it by.
Retention and recruitment were key to the success of the university reaching its goal, and achieving the goal was a combination of many efforts within the university, Stewart said.
Colleges on the Tech campus initiated their own recruitment efforts, Stewart said. Also, the Raider Roadshow travels to metropolitan areas to reach an audience that have possibly never considered Tech as an option before.
“People are better informed about Texas Tech and what we can do here,” Stewart said.
The goal is to continue to recruit high-quality students, have high-quality programs and to retain students until graduation, Stewart said.
Retaining students and enrolling new, high-quality students are some of the most important strategies in increasing student enrollment, Patrick Hughes, Tech vice provost for Student Success and Retention, said.
This year, Hughes said the university broke the first-year retention rate record with an 87.6 percent retention rate of first-year students.
There were other important factors that pushed the student enrollment rate upward as well, Hughes said. In times when certain sectors of the economy are down, universities and colleges tend to see an increase in enrollment. This increase in enrollment typically comes from people returning to school to acquire a new skill.
Additionally, Hughes said Tech’s strong foundation for distance learning was leveraged by the pandemic, only growing stronger and gaining more flexibility over time.
Overall, Hughes said he thinks if Tech keeps doing things to increase retention rates and recruit high-quality students, the university will continue to see a healthy increase in the future.
For more information on the different trends of Fall 2020 enrollment numbers, visit the Tech Institutional Research Factbook.
