The Texas Tech Alumni Association and the South Plains College Alumni Association partnered together to offer dual membership into both alumni programs that are not only discounted but also help fund scholarships for SPC students who transfer to Tech.
The Dual Alumni Membership Program costs $100 annually, where members will receive membership into both alumni programs as well as a complimentary joint spouse membership, according to a Tech Alumni Association news release. Members also can pay an additional $50, which will go to providing scholarships for future SPC transfer students coming to Tech.
Curt Langford, TTAA president and CEO, said they are excited to provide this opportunity, according to the news release. Their program’s mission is to help connect, inspire and love their Red Raider family, even if their journey did not begin at Tech.
Since it began at one of the institutions that has been in partnership with Tech for many years, the Alumni Association wanted to help out, Langford said, according to the news release.
SPC and Tech share the value of providing opportunities for their students to enrich their college degrees and help in the transfer students process, according to the news release.
Stephanie Smith, SPC alumni coordinator, said she is thrilled to be partnered with Tech to continue opportunities for the shared alumni, according to the news release. Many Tech students build their foundation at SPC and continue their journey at Tech, including Smith herself. She feels the partnership between SPC and Tech will continue to be great for students.
