Being a part of a campus honor society can pay off in multiple ways. For the Texas Tech Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the impact of activities and projects can lead to national recognition.
The Alpha Phi Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, which is the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, was named an "Honor Chapter" at Tech for activities that took place in 2018-19, according to a Sigma Delta Pi news release. This recognition, which was given to 16 chapters in the nation, has also been granted to Tech for the past 14 years.
Comfort Pratt, associate professor of curriculum and instruction in the Tech College of Education, played a role in Tech Sigma Delta Pi receiving the "Honor Chapter" designation 15 times, according to the release. Because the university continued to receive the designation during each year of the 2016-19 triennium, the chapter was also granted the Octavio Paz Award.
The recognition, which is granted to 10 to 15 out of the 625 chapters in the United States each year, is based off a chapter's achievements in completing Sigma Delta Pi's goals that include the study of Spanish and contributions to the knowledge of Hispanic culture, according to the release. These achievements are determined by the National Executive Committee's analysis of annual reports detailing a chapter's activities and projects in the academic year.
Regarding the work needed to achieve this designation, Pratt said the Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee for local school districts, Spanish tutoring opportunities for the community and Lubbock Spanish Day, which will take place on Sept. 15, all are Tech Sigma Delta Pi activities aimed at helping people learn the Spanish language and Hispanic culture.
Because of the help of the university, Pratt said the Sigma Delta Pi Tech chapter, which was established in 1944, is continuing to thrive.
"Texas Tech has supported the organization for 75 years," she said. "We are very grateful for the university."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.