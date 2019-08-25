As people navigate the hardships of the college lifestyle, it may be nice to know that other students are working to make Texas Tech the best university it can be.
The Tech Student Government Association acts as a voice for students on campus and works to initiate changes that will benefit the Tech community.
With the new school year and multiple incoming students, this year’s SGA has a variety of plans to provide a worthwhile college experience.
David Rivero, SGA president and senior finance and political science major from Lovington, New Mexico, said a lot of work has been done to prepare for the new academic year.
“We have been working very hard over the summer to really build those connections with not only administration, but also the Lubbock community,” he said.
They used the summer to make progress on initiatives for the school year, Rivero said. Implementing a centralized attendance system, which is meant to limit the expenses of having to purchase an attendance application for class, is one initiative the SGA is working to complete as soon as possible, he said.
“That’s something we are still working very heavily on, and we anticipate rolling something out by the spring semester,” he said regarding the centralized attendance system. “We are also working with hospitality services on a few initiatives.”
Partnering with Raider Red’s Food Pantry and providing 24-hour access to coffee in the library are other initiatives Rivero said are in progress.
“We have spent the majority of the summer laying the groundwork for a lot of our initiatives,” he said. “But we’re in the process of finalizing those things and hopefully getting it out to the student body as soon as possible.”
In addition to initiatives aimed at helping students on campus, some SGA initiatives may help students within the Lubbock community.
Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president and senior political science major from Wichita Falls, said she is continuing to work with the Lubbock City Council and the Lubbock Police Department to provide Uber and Lyft pickup locations.
An apprenticeship program is another project Davis said is in progress. She said SGA is partnering with different Lubbock organizations, such as the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, economic organizations and non-profits to provide more internship opportunities for students in Lubbock.
“We’re just really laying the groundwork for those partnerships, so that the students are encouraged to want to stay here during the summer to do internships with the different businesses and non-profits that are here for the students that are service oriented as well as business oriented,” she said. “We’re really, really excited for that.”
The organization also wants to further their involvement on campus.
Emily Garcia, SGA internal vice president and senior public relations major from McKinney, said SGA has been involved in a variety of events, such as move-in day, student organization fairs and orientation.
Along with events at the beginning of the semester, Garcia said students also are welcome to attend SGA senate meetings throughout the semester. She said during the fall semester, meetings will take place on Sept. 12 and every other Thursday following until Nov. 21 and during the spring semester, meetings will take place on Jan. 16 and every other Thursday following until April 23.
“During those senate meetings, that is where the student senators who are representatives of their respective colleges, they kind of come together and pass legislation and kind of talk about things happening around campus,” she said.
The meetings are opportunities, Garcia said, for students within SGA to make change on campus and for students who want to learn about changes occurring around them. She said SGA tries to improve the campus experience through legislation passed during the meetings.
“During those meetings, that’s where those kind of ideas take place and grow,” she said. “If a student were to attend, they would see first-hand what we’re really are about and everything that we’re doing not only inside of the Student Government Association, but outside as well.”
Among her goals for the new school year, Garcia said she wants to help students realize that SGA is a resource available to help them get their voice heard.
Reaching out to students is another task this year’s SGA executive branch wants to accomplish.
Revamping communication with students is one goal Rivero said he has. He said he wants him and his team to focus on outreach.
“It’s our goal to empower students and to really create a Red Raider experience for them to remember for years to come,” he said. “We want every student to feel represented and a part of the Red Raider community.”
