Texas Tech is planning to offer both in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies and is prepared to offer multiple in-person ceremonies to accommodate social distancing in December.
Tech administrators will remain in contact with local health authorities and will only host in-person ceremonies, which are scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12, if it is safe to do so, according to a Tech news release. The virtual ceremony will be hosted on Dec. 19 and will include all graduates, even those who participated in the in-person commencement.
Additionally, the university plans to host in-person ceremonies for the May and August 2020 graduates sometime in 2021, according to the news release.
This decision is the culmination of combined efforts between multiple offices and groups within Tech and the Student Government Association, according to the news release.
Attendance for in-person ceremonies will be limited to graduates and a specific number of guests to accommodate social-distancing restrictions, according to the news release.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said commencement is a special moment in the academic careers of students, and the university spent a lot of time to plan safe, in-person options, according to the news release.
